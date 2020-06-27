Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 4 a.m. – AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn, FS1
Auto Racing
- 12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1
- 2:30 p.m. – MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis., FS1
- 4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1
Golf
- 1 p.m. – PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
- 3 p.m. – PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., CBS
- 6 p.m. – Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. – America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 4 p.m. – Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. – America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. – NC at Doosan, ESPN
Rodeo
- 11 a.m. – PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
- 1 p.m. – PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS
Soccer (men's)
- 7:55 a.m. – FA Cup: Arsenal at Sheffield United, Quarterfinal, ESPN
- 11:25 a.m. – Premier League: Southampton at Watford, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. – Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo, ESPN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. – The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles 3rd Place & Final, TENNIS
- 11:30 a.m. – The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. – The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS
- 4 p.m. – The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Monday) – The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
49ers sign South Carolina's Kinlaw to 4-year deal
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft pick Javon Kinlaw to a four-year deal, the team said Friday.
The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection.
The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.
Kinlaw was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a senior, when he had six sacks, 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 12 starts.
Indianapolis 500 will run with 50% fan capacity at speedway
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 will run in August with 50% fan capacity, a total that could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Indy 500 was bumped from its traditional May date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 104th Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 at half the total of what is traditionally one of the biggest sporting events of the year. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious speedway, leaving plenty of room if the total is limited to half that total.
“We’re committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will welcome fans to the world’s greatest racing venue,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50%, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures.”
The IMS team is working with public health officials to complete a comprehensive plan of health measures.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will still host an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on the July 4 weekend without fans.
Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals pushed to 2021 because of pandemic
LONDON — The Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals were scrapped for 2020 by the International Tennis Federation on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and both competitions will resume next year.
The Davis Cup men’s competition was supposed to have qualifying matches for future finals this September and the 2020 finals in November. Now the World Group I and World Group II preliminary matches will be played next March or September, with the finals to be held in Madrid during the week of Nov. 22, 2021.
The ITF said the 18 nations that already qualified for the 2020 finals will keep those spots in 2021.
The Fed Cup women's event was supposed to stage its finals indoors in April, but that was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now the ITF is holding those finals April 13-18, 2021, in Budapest, Hungary – and similar to the Davis Cup, the 12 teams that qualified for 2020 will be in the field.
“The challenges in hosting a mass gathering of this size at an indoor venue are considerable, both in the current and the anticipated climate,” the ITF said in a statement.
All sanctioned tennis competition has been on hold since March and the professional tours are aiming to return in August.
But various exhibitions have been taking place, including a series organized by Novak Djokovic that had people in the stands and zero social distancing – and the No. 1-ranked Serb was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Other sports around the world have resumed play without spectators – the U.S. Open Grand Slam tennis tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 31 behind closed doors – but the ITF wants to sell tickets for the Fed Cup finals.
“Hosting the competition without fans was not considered a desirable option, given the unique atmosphere created by national supporters,” the ITF said.
Following the lead of the Davis Cup, which debuted its new finals format in 2019, the ITF is using a new “World Cup of Tennis” format for the Fed Cup.
NASCAR set for Truck, Xfinity, Cup tripleheader Sunday
LONG POND, Pa. — NASCAR is set for a tripleheader of racing at Pocono Raceway from three national series on Sunday.
NASCAR says it's the first time three NASCAR National Series races will be raced on the same day at the same track. It will be the fifth time three NASCAR National Series races will be run on the same day but those were at different tracks.
Rain washed out the Truck Series race on Saturday in what was already a packed schedule. Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill, with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday, and the second race comes with a twist. The field for Sunday’s race will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1.
The Truck Series was scheduled for Saturday and the second-tier Xfinity Series was scheduled for Sunday.
The rainout forced the Truck Series to run at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by 225 miles of Xfinity racing and a 350-mile Cup race.