Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 11 p.m. — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane, FS2
- 4 a.m. (Sunday) — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn, FS2
Auto Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1
- 2 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis., FS1
- 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FOX
- 4 p.m. — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
Boxing
- 11 p.m. — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City, ESPN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., CBS
- 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 3 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBC
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — NC at Doosan, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Sunday) — NC at Doosan, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
Rodeo
- 10 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Rugby
- 3 a.m. — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, ESPN2
- 3:30 a.m. — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS1
- 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta, FS1
- 11:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, NBCSN
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund, FS2
- 12:25 p.m. — FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal, ESPN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Torino at Cagliari, ESPN2
Soccer (women's)
- 12:30 p.m. — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, CBS
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final, TENNIS
- 12:30 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin, TENNIS
- 4 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
Clemson has 14 more football players test positive this week
CLEMSON — Clemson said 14 more football players tested positive for the coronavirus this week, bringing the team total to 37 members who have had the disease since the school reopened facilities for workouts earlier this month.
Clemson said Friday it has conducted 430 tests of its personnel with 47 coming up with COVID-19. It said that 28 of those have completed a 10-day isolation period.
No one has been hospitalized for the virus, athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said.
Clemson is isolating the recent players who tested positive tests for at least 10 days. Close contacts for those players or staffers have been advised to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.
There have been 43 athletes and four staff members among all sports who've tested positive.
Dr. Joan Duwve, Director of Public Health at the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said South Carolina is now a hot spot in the United States.
On Friday, DHEC announced the second-highest amount virus cases since the outbreak began with 1,273 cases.
NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game, delays inductions
The NFL on Thursday canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aug. 6 exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. It will be played on Aug. 5, 2021, with the same teams.
Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the 2021 inductees going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.
“This is the right decision for several reasons, first and foremost the health and welfare of our Gold Jackets, incoming centennial class of 2020 members, hall personnel and event volunteers,” said David Baker, the hall's CEO. “We also must consider the most appropriate way to fulfill the first tenet of our mission: To honor the heroes of the game. This decision meets that duty.”