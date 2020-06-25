Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5:30 a.m. — AFL Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, FS1
- 11:30 p.m. — AFL: West Coast at Port Adelaide, FS2
Auto Racing
- 6 p.m. — ARCA: The General Tire ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa., FS1
Golf
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
- 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — NC at Doosan, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Saturday) — NC at Doosan, ESPN
NBA
- 6 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
NHL
- 8 p.m. — NHL Draft Lottery, NBCSN
Rodeo
- 9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Rugby
- 3 a.m. (Saturday) — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, ESPN2
- 3:30 a.m. (Saturday) — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane, FS1
- 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta, FS1
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS
- 4 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 4 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
Liverpool clinches league title, ending 30-year drought
LIVERPOOL, England — The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool is champion of England again.
Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field.
Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, a result that means City can no longer catch Liverpool with seven games remaining.
After a dominant campaign that was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool became England’s earliest-ever champion – and the latest. No team since the inception of the country's league system in 1888 has clinched the title with seven games remaining. And no team has been crowned Premier League champion in June.
Kentucky Derby, Oaks will run with limited spectators
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs officials have gotten their wish, announcing Thursday that when the rescheduled Kentucky Derby is run in September there will be spectators in the stands — just more spread out than usual.
The historic track got the go-ahead to run the Derby and Oaks this fall with spectators under strict guidelines to limit crowd density for the marquee Triple Crown race that annually attracts more than 150,000.
The 146th running of the Oaks for fillies and the Derby had been postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time since 1945 that horse racing’s premier event was not run on the first Saturday in May. Churchill Downs has run its delayed spring meet without spectators per state guidelines, but track officials had expressed a desire for the Run for the Roses to go off with fans watching in colorful hats and bright suits and drinking mint juleps.
ACC commissioner Swofford retiring after 24 years
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years.
The ACC announced Thursday that Swofford will continue as commissioner until his successor is in place and assist with the transition. Swofford said in a statement he and his wife, Nora, had been planning for “some time” for this be his final year.
Swofford, 71, has been commissioner of the ACC since 1997, the longest run in that position in the history of the 67-year-old conference.
The former North Carolina athletic director took over as commissioner of a nine-team league. In the years that followed, Swofford directed the league through multiple waves of expansion. The ACC grew to 12 teams and added a football championship game by 2005 and ultimately reached 15 schools in 10 states by 2013, with the addition of Notre Dame.
Carter retires after record 22 NBA seasons
Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.
The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of this season that this would be his last in the NBA. His 22 seasons are the most in league history, and he became the first NBA player to appear in four different decades.
Carter appeared in 1,541 NBA games, behind only Robert Parish (1,611) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560) on the league’s all-time list. He started his career with Toronto, then played for New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento and spent his final two seasons with Atlanta.
Carter scored 25,728 points in his career, 19th-most in NBA history.