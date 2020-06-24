Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5:30 a.m. (Friday) — AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney, FS1
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
Golf
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., GOLF
- 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, GOLF
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Hanwha at Samsung, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — NC at Doosan, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Watford at Burnley, NBCSN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, NBCSN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin, TENNIS
- 4 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus
NEW YORK — The New York City Marathon, the world's largest marathon, was canceled Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on Nov. 1 would be too risky.
New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the prestigious marathon, set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, after coordinating with the mayor’s office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others.
“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”
Last year’s marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya, the women's world record holder in the half marathon, won last year's race, her first-ever marathon, upsetting four-time champion Mary Keitany. Geoffrey Kamworor, also from Kenya, won the men's event for the second time in three years.
Former Flame Iginla headlines 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class
Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020 after being elected Wednesday in his first year of eligibility.
Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, women's hockey pioneer Angela James and Willie O’Ree. Iginla and Fuhr are the only Black NHL players enshrined for their on-ice accomplishments, while O'Ree was chosen in the builder category in 2018 for breaking the league's color barrier 60 years earlier.
The longtime Calgary Flames captain was the first Black player to lead the NHL in goals and points and was the first Black athlete in any sport to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. A first-generation Canadian whose father is Nigerian and mother is American, Iginla owns arguably the biggest assist in Canada's history of international hockey. He passed the puck to Sidney Crosby for Crosby's “golden goal” at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.
Iginla is joined in the 2020 class by winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women's star Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.
Liverpool on brink of title after blanking Crystal Palace
LIVERPOOL, England — For once, Liverpool's players were alone.
But even though the Kop was quiet, Liverpool's relentless title charge roared on.
The Reds moved to the brink of a first league title in 30 years with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday at an empty Anfield – a stadium that normally has such a raucous atmosphere it has become one of the most intimidating venues in world football for visitors.
“Imagine if the stadium could have been full today and people could have experienced that live,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “It would have been amazing.”
Liverpool needs potentially just one more point from seven games to secure its first league title since 1990. It could even clinch the title Thursday if Manchester City does not win at Chelsea.
WVU's Koenning apologizes after player's accusations
Suspended West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning apologized Wednesday after a player alleged he made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics.
Koenning was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account about Koenning.
“I never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive,” Koenning, Clemson's defensive coordinator from 2005-08, said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday. “But KJ's Tweet reminded me that sometimes intent is not always clearly communicated.”
Koenning apologized to Martin and the school community in his statement.