Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Hanwha at Samsung, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — Doosan at SK, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 10 a.m. — Russian Cup: FC Ural Yekaterinburg at FC Shinnik Yaroslavlfc, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United, NBCSN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool, NBCSN
- 3:25 p.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta, ESPN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin, TENNIS
- 4 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
Tennis No. 1 Djokovic, wife have virus after his exhibitions
BELGRADE, Serbia — Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus after he played in a series of exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the pandemic.
Raising questions about the full-fledged return of tennis, including the U.S. Open planned for August, Djokovic is the fourth player to come down with COVID-19 after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.
Djokovic, the player who has won five of the past seven Grand Slam tournaments and is 18-0 this year, was criticized in April for saying he would not want to take a vaccine for the virus in order to be able to compete, even if it were mandatory for travel.
In May, when he was staying in Spain, Djokovic broke local lockdown rules by practicing at a tennis club about a week before it was allowed.
More recently, he complained about the U.S. Tennis Association’s plans to try to protect people from the virus during the U.S. Open with such measures as limiting the size of players’ entourages, going so far as to say he didn’t know whether he would go to the tournament in New York.
Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus
CROMWELL, Conn. — Cameron Champ tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday when he arrived for the Travelers Championship, becoming the second PGA Tour player in five days to have a positive test.
Nick Watney tested positive Friday at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina last week.
Champ tied for 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He did not play last week at Harbour Town and was tested upon arrival at TPC River Highlands.
He withdrew from the tournament and must self-isolate for at least 10 days. He can end his self-isolation after 10 days provided he has no subsequent symptoms or has two negative test results 24 hours apart or more.
“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” Champ said in a statement released by the tour. “It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”
The tour is expected to release full test results Wednesday after the pre-tournament testing is done.
West Viriginia DC Koenning on leave after player accusations
West Virginia has placed defensive coordinator Vic Koenning on administrative leave after a player alleged in a social media post that the assistant coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics.
West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons announced the move Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account about Koenning.
“I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light," Lyons said in a statement. “We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs.”
Martin, a sophomore, said in a lead-in to his post that “I’ve been contemplating about posting but we need a change in our program.”
Koenning, who was brought to West Virginia from Troy when coach Neal Brown was hired last year and was Clemson's defensive coordinator from 2005-08, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Martin said he “didn’t want to bring negativity to the program but with everything going on and for him to still act this way and feel okay with saying what he said is not okay, Enough is enough.”
“No, coach Vic is not a bad person and he does mean well in many (different) aspects but his heinous actions towards us over rules the good things he has done and many of us are uncomfortable with being around him.”