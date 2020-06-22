Sports on TV
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — Top Rank: Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco (Super Flyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at SK, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Hanwha at Samsung, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL, ESPN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham, NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Serie A: Parma at Genoa, ESPN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin, TENNIS
- 4 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 1 Credit One Bank Invitational, TENNIS
PGA Championship confirms no fans for Harding Park
Brooks Koepka will try to become the first player to win the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play, and there won't be anyone at Harding Park to cheer him on.
The PGA of America confirmed Monday the first major of this most unusual year won't have spectators.
The PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17 in San Francisco, now is set for Aug. 6-9 and will be the first of three majors this year. The U.S. Open moved from June to Sept. 17-20 in New York, with the Masters moving to November two weeks before Thanksgiving. The British Open was canceled.
Still to be determined is whether the other two majors have fans. The PGA Tour resumed its schedule following its coronavirus-caused shutdown two weeks ago without fans, and it is not planning to have them until a reduced number July 16-19 at Memorial.
The PGA of America submitted its plan to not have spectators a week ago, and the San Francisco Chronicle said government and health officials approved it.
The PGA Championship next year goes to Kiawah Island.
McCaffrey, Thompson look to unite Charlotte through sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is partnering with linebacker Shaq Thompson in an effort to unite the Charlotte community through sports programs for underserved youth through the “22 Together” program.
They say their goal is to use sports as a vehicle to help address the divides that exist between the public and law enforcement.
The players say they will be working in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Police Activities League (PAL) and the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greater Charlotte to offer football, flag football, and cheerleading programs free of charge to underserved youth in Charlotte.
The youth will be able to participate as soon as August and with the support and mentorship of coaches from Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD and other community leaders.
Oklahoma State's Cunningham staying despite postseason ban
Cade Cunningham, one of the nation's top basketball recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason.
Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy given to the nation’s best player. He is No. 1 in the Rivals and 247Sports recruiting rankings for his class and No. 2 in the ESPN 100. The 6-foot-7 point guard was the key piece of a highly ranked class that gave fans hope that Oklahoma State would return to its past success.
Earlier this month, an NCAA infractions committee panel handed down numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State is appealing.
Many wondered what Cunningham, a one-and-done prospect, would do. He made his announcement in a video he posted to social media on Monday.
“Now, more than ever, I’m loyal and true,” Cunningham said. “I’m committed. Stillwater, let’s work.”
Cowboys' Prescott signs $31M tag, still time for longer deal
Dak Prescott plans to be at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, if and when it starts, on the richest one-year contract in franchise history.
There is also still time to work out a long-term deal for the star quarterback.
Prescott signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag Monday. That comes just over three weeks before the July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term deal.
By signing the offer under the franchise tag, Prescott is obligated to report for all team activities or risk being fined. He didn't participate in the club's virtual offseason program while unsigned.
Prescott played the final year of his rookie contract on just a $2 million salary. He was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while leading the Cowboys to the NFC's top seed in the playoffs and won his first postseason game two years later.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, a Silver Bluff High School grad, has the highest per-year average in Dallas history at $21 million. The two-time Pro Bowler signed a $105 million, five-year deal last year.