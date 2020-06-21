Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX
KBO Baseball
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Doosan at SK, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
1:25 p.m. — Serie A: AC Milan at Lecce, ESPN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City, NBCSN
Dimitrov positive for COVID-19, exhibition canceled
Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was due to play in the final.
Dimitrov, ranked No. 19 and a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, is the highest-profile current player to say he has the virus. His announcement Sunday on his Instagram page comes at the end of a week when the U.S. Open said it would go forward.
The professional tennis tours have been suspended since March and are planning to resume in August.
Goran Ivanisevic, one of Djokovic’s coaches, said the news from Dimitrov was “shocking” and that “now everyone will have to be tested.”
Dimitrov said he was making his condition public because he wanted to “make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested.”
“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused,” he wrote.
The Bulgarian featured last week in the Serbia leg of the Adria Tour exhibition event organized by Djokovic. There was criticism that there was no social distancing at the exhibition, which took place before packed stands in Belgrade, the Serbian capital. The Serbian government lifted most virus restrictions last month despite dozens of new cases being registered.
Besides Djokovic, other leading players participated in the events, including Dominic Thiem in Belgrade and Alexander Zverev in both tournaments.
Ryu wins Korea Women's Open in return to competition
INCHEON, South Korea — Two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu closed with an even-par 72 to win the Korea Women's Open on Sunday in her first tournament in four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ryu won for the first time since the Japan Women's Open in 2018, and it was her first victory on the Korea LPGA since 2015.
Upon winning, Ryu offered her entire prize money of just over $200,000 for coronavirus relief funds.
Ryu and Hyo Joo Kim, another regular on the LPGA Tour, matched pars on the entire back nine of Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club. Kim shot 70 to finish one shot behind.
Sei Young Kim, who won $1.5 million for her victory at the LPGA Tour's finale last November in Florida, led by one going to the back nine until she was slowed by three bogeys. She had to settle for a 70 and tied for fourth.
Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, shot 72 and finished sixth.
Several LPGA Tour players from Korea have been playing their home circuit since it returned five weeks ago. The LPGA Tour is not scheduled to resume until July 31 at Inverness in Ohio.
Football players seek changes before returning to UCLA
LOS ANGELES — UCLA officials say they feel good regarding answering the concerns raised by football players about returning to campus this week.
It will be the first time in three months that players will be allowed back after the coronavirus pandemic halted all athletic activities.
Athletic director Martin Jarmond wrote to players about the concerns raised in a letter received by the department on Friday. The Los Angeles Times reported that 30 football players signed a letter asking for a third-party health official to monitor football practices. The letter also seeks anonymous whistle-blower protections for athletes and staff to report violations, along with making sure each player's decision to return to campus is voluntary without fear of losing a scholarship.
According to The Times, the letter cited “neglected and mismanaged injury cases” as a reason it was sent. Players wrote that if their demands were not met, they would not participate in booster or recruiting events as well as any football-related promotions.
Matt Elliott, the university's senior associate athletic director for internal operations, said during a conference call Saturday that most of what the players requested was already in place or being reviewed.
Having athletes return to UCLA's campus comes in the midst of a rough week for college athletics. Clemson reported on Friday that 23 football players were among 28 people that tested positive for COVID-19 since returning earlier this month. A day earlier, Texas reported 13 additional positive cases, with 10 more asymptomatic and in self-quarantine.