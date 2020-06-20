Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 4 a.m. — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle, FS1
Auto Racing
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FOX
- 3 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
- 4 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City, NBC
ESPYS
- 9 p.m. — The 2020 ESPYS, ESPN/ESPN2
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, CBS
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — Doosan at LG, ESPN
Rodeo
- Noon — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
- 2 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBS
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Newcastle United, NBCSN
- 11:10 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, NBCSN
- 2 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, NBC
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 2 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS
Kiick, Dolphins perfect season RB, dies at 73
MIAMI — Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, has died. He was 73.
The team announced the death Saturday.
The former University of Wyoming star was part of a formidable backfield that included his best friend, Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. They earned the nicknames Butch and Sundance, inspired by the popular 1969 movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
Kiick ("Butch") made the American Football League All-Star team in his first two seasons and played for the Dolphins’ back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 1972-73. Kiick had two touchdowns for the ’72 Dolphins in the AFC championship game, and also scored in the Super Bowl victory that capped their 17-0 season under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.
Kiick battled memory issues in recent years and lived in an assisted living home. His daughter, Allie, posted a note Thursday on Twitter saying that because of the coronavirus, visitors weren’t being allowed in his room.
James Forrest Kiick was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Lincoln Park, New Jersey. He led Wyoming in rushing three years in a row and was inducted into their athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.
Miami drafted Kiick in the fifth round in 1968. He became a starter as a rookie and led the AFL in touchdowns rushing in 1969 with nine.
Chris Kirk wins Korn Ferry Tour event
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Chris Kirk won the Korn Ferry Tour’s King & Bear Classic on Saturday at World Golf Village, a year after taking a leave of absence from the PGA Tour to fight alcohol abuse and depression.
Kirk birdied the par-5 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over Justin Lower in the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit’s second straight one-time event to make up for events lost to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. On Sunday, fellow PGA Tour player Luke List won at Dye’s Valley Course at the TPC Sawgrass.
Kirk finished at 26-under 262. Since returning to competition at Mayakoba, Kirk has missed missed cuts in five of seven PGA Tour starts. He tied for 60th last week at Colonial in the Charles Schwab Challenge, site of his last PGA Tour win five years ago,
Lower closed with a 66. Joseph Bramlett (64) and Will Zalatoris (68) tied for third at 23 under.
Third-round leader Vince India, a day after matching the course record with a 62, had a 76 to tie for sixth at 21 under.
Hall of Fame trainer Mott wins 5,000th race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Famer Bill Mott has become the seventh trainer in history with 5,000 wins.
Moon Over Miami won the third race at Churchill Downs on Saturday by a length after being saddled by Mott’s assistant Kenny McCarthy. Mott was at Belmont Park in New York, where he was overseeing Modernist in the Belmont Stakes.
Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.
Mott has trained Country House, last year's Kentucky Derby winner by disqualification, 1996 Dubai World Cup winner Cigar, and 2010 Belmont Stakes winner Drosselmeyer.
He was the all-time leading trainer at Churchill Downs for over 31 years until Dale Romans surpassed him in 2017.
The South Dakota native took out his trainer's license at age 16 in 1969 and opened his own stable in 1978.