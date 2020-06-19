Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 11 p.m. — AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast, FS1
- 1:30 a.m. (Sunday) — AFL: Melbourne at Essendon, ESPN2
- 4 a.m. (Sunday) — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle, FS1
Auto Racing
- Noon — The Race All-Star Series, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
- 5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
Boxing
- 11 p.m. — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (Welterweights), Mexico City, ESPN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, CBS
Horse Racing
- 9 a.m. — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBC
- 11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:45 p.m. — The Belmont Stakes: 152nd Running, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC
- 6 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — Doosan at LG, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Doosan at LG, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 5 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
Rodeo
- 10 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Rugby
- 3 a.m. — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton, ESPN2
- 5:30 a.m. — Parramatta at Sydney, FS1
- 11:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Watford, NBCSN
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, FS1
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, FS2
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham, NBC
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open, Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS
Clemson reports 28 positive tests among athletes, staff
Clemson said 28 athletes or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to school June 8.
Clemson has administered 315 tests since the school was given the green light to resume on-campus athletic activity.
Clemson athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said most of those who tested positive have been asymptomatic for coronavirus and none have required hospitalization. All those who tested positive have been isolated for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts with those affected have been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
MLB tells players at most 60 games, 50 or fewer possible
NEW YORK — The players' association was told by Major League Baseball on Friday that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season, leaving open the possibility of an even shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games or fewer.
While the NBA and NHL have found ways to restart their sports, baseball has been unable to cope with the economic dislocation because of the new coronavirus and the prospect of playing in empty ballparks, reverting to the fractious labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972-95. With time slipping away, the sport will have at best its shortest schedule since the dawn of professional baseball in the 1870s.
The sides are increasingly dismayed with each other and appear headed to a spring training lockout in 2022. Still, they agree on one novelty: MLB's latest proposal this week include starting extra innings with a runner on second base, and the union's counter-proposal said that would be acceptable for 2020 only, in the event of an agreement.
That aspect, first reported by USA Today, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcements were made.
NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag
The NCAA on Friday expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made a similar declaration aimed at the Mississippi state flag.
The current NCAA ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as for men’s basketball tournament games. Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy.
The expanded policy means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in sports such as baseball, women’s basketball and softball, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host. Mississippi’s two Southeastern Conference schools, the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State, regularly host NCAA baseball regional and super regional games.