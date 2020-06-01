Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Lotte at Kia, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Kiwoom at Hanwha, ESPN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
MLB players offer 114-game schedule, no more salary cuts
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball players ignored claims by clubs that they need to take additional pay cuts, instead proposing they receive a far higher percentage of salaries and commit to a longer schedule as part of a counteroffer to start the coronavirus-delayed season.
Players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management’s offer, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. Done that way, the World Series could extend past Thanksgiving.
Opening day would be June 30 and the regular season would end Oct. 31, nearly five weeks after the Sept. 27 conclusion that MLB’s proposal stuck to from the season’s original schedule. The union offered scheduling flexibility to include more doubleheaders as baseball crams the games into 123 days, leaving little room for days off.
MLB’s proposal Tuesday would lower 2020 salaries from about $4 billion to approximately $1.2 billion. The union’s offer would have salaries total about $2.8 billion.
The plan was given to MLB during an 80-minute digital meeting among Commissioner Rob Manfred, deputy commissioner Dan Halem, union head Tony Clark and union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer. The meeting was contentious, a person familiar with it said.
Like MLB, the union would increase postseason teams from 10 to 14. But unlike MLB, the players’ proposal would extend the postseason about a month past its usual end. MLB has said it is worried about a second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in the autumn.
While management proposed an expanded postseason for 2020 only, the union offered it for this year and next.
Clemson's Simms returning for senior year
CLEMSON — Clemson leading scorer Aamir Simms is returning for a final season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft.
Simms had until June 3 to pull out of the draft. He had announced in March his intentions to go pro. He did not hire an agent, making him eligible to return for his senior year.
Simms is a 6-foot-8 forward from Palmyra, Virginia, who was a third-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick this past season after averaging a team-best, 13 points a game. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
Simms was instrumental as Clemson defeated three programs ranked in the top six in the Top 25 for the first time in school history in No. 3 Duke, No. 5 Louisville and No. 6 Florida State. Simms had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Tigers won for the first time at North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 79-76 in overtime last January.
Simms' return means Clemson will have four of five starters back from last year.
Former UGA All-American, Auburn coach Dye dies at 80
Former Auburn coach Pat Dye, who took over a downtrodden football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, died Monday. He was 80.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye died at a hospice care facility in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure.
Dye’s son, Pat Dye Jr., had told ESPN.com recently that the former coach had been hospitalized in Atlanta for kidney-related issues. He also said his father had tested positive for the coronavirus but had been asymptomatic.
When Dye came to Auburn, he inherited a program that was deeply divided after only three winning seasons in the previous six years. In 12 years, he posted a 99-39-4 record, Auburn won or shared four conference titles and the Tigers were ranked in The Associated Press' Top 10 five times.
Dye’s overall coaching record was 153-62-5 in 17 years at Auburn, Wyoming and East Carolina.
His coaching career ended in November 1992 when he was forced to resign after a pay-for-play scandal rocked the program, which was placed on two years' probation.
Dye, an Augusta-area native who was an All-American lineman at the University of Georgia, served as athletic director as well as coach for most of his career with Auburn. He remained associated with the university after his resignation and was a frequent commentator on football talk-radio shows.
Boxer Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral
Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.
Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.
Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.
TMZ originally reported Mayweather’s offer, and said he will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.