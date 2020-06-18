Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 11:30 p.m. — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne, FS2
- 2:30 a.m. (Saturday) — AFL: St. Kilda at Collingwood, FS1
Golf
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 8:30 a.m. — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 4, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at LG, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Doosan at LG, ESPN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
Rodeo
- 9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Rugby
- 6 a.m. — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith, FS1
- 3 a.m. (Saturday) — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton, ESPN2
- 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) — Parramatta at Sydney, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City, NBCSN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, NBCSN
49ers' Deebo Samuel has surgery on broken foot
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel underwent surgery Thursday after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee.
The 49ers confirmed a report from NFL Network that Samuel suffered a Jones Fracture, which is a break between the base and the middle part of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. The team says it will have a better idea of Samuel’s timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month.
The South Carolina native and former Gamecocks star tweeted that he will be back and better than before in 10 weeks. That would give him a little more than two weeks to get ready for the scheduled season opener on Sept. 13 against Arizona.
Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs last season and also made big contributions in the running game. He had 14 carries for 159 yards and three scores. Samuel had 575 yards receiving over the final eight weeks of the regular season, ranking second to Tennessee’s A.J. Brown among rookies in that span.
Samuel then made a big impact in the postseason with 10 catches for 127 yards and six runs for 102 yards in three games. He had five catches for 39 yards and three carries for 53 yards in San Francisco’s 31-20 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
Ohio State, Alabama schedule home-and-home for football
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama and Ohio State have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.
The two powerhouse programs announced the matchups on Thursday.
The first game will take place in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa the following Sept. 9.
It is the first home-and-home meeting between Ohio State and Alabama. They have played four times, all in neutral site games. Ohio State won the last meeting 42-35 in the 2015 Sugar Bowl en route to the national title.
The Crimson Tide won the other three meetings.
Duke's Mayonnaise new sponsor of Charlotte football games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke’s Mayonnaise is the new title sponsor of the regular-season college football game and postseason bowl game played in Charlotte.
Duke's Mayonnaise replaces Belk, whose contract ended last year.
The Duke’s Mayo Classic will feature Notre Dame against Wake Forest on Sept. 26 at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be held at the same site at a date to be determined later and feature a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten Conference. The Southeastern Conference will rotate with the Big Ten every other year moving forward.
Last year, Kentucky defeated Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Duke's Mayonnaise unveiled the announcement Thursday with an advertisement featuring former Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly.