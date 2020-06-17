Sports on TV
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Super Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
Horse Racing
- 8:30 a.m. — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 3, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
Golf
- 11 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — KT at SK, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — Doosan at LG, ESPN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle, FS1
- 6 a.m. (Friday) — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith, FS1
Belmont favorite Tiz the Law draws No. 8 post
It wasn't quite the post position trainer Barclay Tagg wanted for Tiz the Law. Still, it wasn't far off for the colt who on Wednesday was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.
Tagg was hoping the Florida Derby winner would land anywhere between spots 5 to 7 in the starting gate for Saturday's beginning of the reconfigured Triple Crown series. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field and will be ridden by Manny Franco.
Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. It will be run at 1⅛ miles – down from its usual grueling 1½ miles – without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York.
The race lost three top horses to injury: trainer Bob Baffert's undefeated duo of Charlatan and Nadal, and Maxfield.
Trainer Todd Pletcher is taking aim with two horses: 5-1 shot Dr Post and Farmington Road, one of three 15-1 shots in the field.
Serena Williams commits to playing in U.S. Open
Here’s how all-in Serena Williams is on participating in the 2020 U.S. Open: She set up a practice area at her home with the new brand of hard courts being used at Flushing Meadows this year.
For all the doubts about which top players will actually enter the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest name in the sport made clear Wednesday that she intends to be there when the main draw begins Aug. 31.
The USTA got the green light Tuesday from the New York state government to go ahead with its proposal for a scaled-down tournament. There will be no spectators, fewer events, fewer on-court officials and regular temperature checks and occasional nasal swabs for COVID-19. Most players – and their reduced entourages – will stay at two designated hotels, although more expensive private homes are also an option.
Defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal and both No. 1-ranked players, Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, have expressed varying levels of concern about heading to New York. Simona Halep, a two-time major champion, said Wednesday she is leaning toward not playing.
NCAA approves plan for hoops players to access coaches
The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the pandemic wiped out March Madness.
The summer access period for men's and women's players will begin July 20. The NCAA basketball tournaments were cancelled days before the fields were scheduled to be selected because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The NCAA also announced the expected approval by the council of an extended preseason model for football teams that was finalized by that sport's oversight committee last week.
In basketball matters, required activities for both men's and women's teams can begin July 20 and last up to eight weeks until Sept. 15 or the first day of classes, whichever comes first. Those activities include weight training, conditioning and skills instruction with coaches supervising for up to eight hours per week. Skills instruction can not exceed four hours per week and no days off are required.
Kobe Bryant pilot may have become disoriented in fog
LOS ANGELES — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.
Ara Zobayan radioed to air traffic controllers that he was climbing to 4,000 feet to get above clouds on Jan. 26 when, in fact, the helicopter was plunging toward a hillside where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles.
The report by the National Transportation Safety Board said Zobayan may have “misperceived” the pitch of the aircraft, which can happen when a pilot becomes disoriented in low visibility.
Experts said shortly after the crash that the path of the flight indicated Zobayan was disoriented.
The 1,700 pages of reports do not offer a conclusion of what caused the crash but compile factual reports. A final report on the cause is due later.