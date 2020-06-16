Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
Horse Racing
- 8:30 a.m. — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — LG at Hanwha, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — KT at SK, ESPN
NBA
- 6 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Frankfurt, FS2
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Aston Villa, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, NBCSN
N.Y. Gov. OKs no-fan U.S. Open tennis
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead Tuesday for the U.S. Open tennis tournament to be held in his state starting in late August – but without spectators – as part of the reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"You can watch it on TV, and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany.
Now that the U.S. Tennis Association's proposal to hold its marquee event has been accepted – including a “bubble” setup with designated hotels, limited player entourages and a facility closed to the hundreds of thousands of people who usually attend the U.S. Open – the key question becomes: Who actually will end up competing on the blue hard courts in Flushing Meadows from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13?
Some of the sport's top names, including defending U.S. Open men's champion Rafael Nadal along with No. 1-ranked players Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, have expressed reservations about heading somewhere that was a hot spot for the COVID-19 outbreak. An indoor tennis facility at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center temporarily housed hundreds of hospital beds at the height of New York's coronavirus crisis.
Others expressed an eagerness to return to action: Both the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since early March because of the virus. The U.S. Open normally is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season but would be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.
The start of the clay-court French Open was postponed from May and currently is scheduled to begin a week after the U.S. Open ends. Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.
Bailey, Freeney debut on college Hall of Fame ballot
Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.
The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction.
The College Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced early next year.
Bailey was the Nagurski Award winner as the nation's best defensive player in 1998, while also playing receiver and returning kicks for the Bulldogs.
Freeney holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game at 1.61 and was co-Big East defensive player of the year in 2001 for Syracuse.
Sproles finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2003 for the Wildcats.
Ex-UGA DB Rambo charged with raping UGA student
ATHENS, Ga. — A former NFL player and University of Georgia football standout has been arrested and charged with raping a UGA student, authorities said.
Bacarri Jamon Rambo, 29, was charged Monday with rape, news outlets reported. He was being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond Tuesday afternoon.
Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a reported rape Saturday near the university at an apartment complex where Rambo reportedly lives.
The 21-year-old student told police she was attacked and knew the man who raped her, showing them an Instagram profile with Rambo's name on it. Further details weren’t immediately released.
Rambo has been a graduate assistant coach with the UGA football program for the past two seasons.
His attorney, Kim Stephens, said the arrest stems from an incident between Rambo and his accuser Friday night at the apartment complex, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Stephens said the woman told police she “didn’t consent to intercourse to some degree” but Rambo said she did.
“He cooperated with police when they came out,” Stephens said. “It’s been a fast turnaround. They didn’t wait for any scientific evidence to come back or anything before they took warrants.”
Rambo was an All-American safety at Georgia and holds a tied program record 16 interceptions during his tenure. He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2013 and has also played with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. He ended his career in 2017.