PGA Championship to be held without spectators
FORT WORTH, Texas — The silence that greeted the return of the PGA Tour at Colonial will be a familiar sound for the first major of the year.
The PGA of America has submitted plans to hold the PGA Championship at Harding Park without spectators, and the San Francisco Chronicle reports public health officials have approved it.
An announcement was pending approval by San Francisco officials and was expected as early as Tuesday.
It at least sets the PGA Championship for Aug. 6-9 at Harding Park, the public course along a golf landscape near the Pacific Ocean that includes Olympic Club, Lake Merced, San Francisco Golf Club and Cal Club.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months – the PGA Championship originally was scheduled for May 14-17 – the PGA of America had been contemplating options that included limited spectators, no spectators or even moving the championship depending on the health situation.
Agent: Cowboys' Elliott tested positive for virus
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his agent.
Rocky Arceneaux told the NFL Network on Monday that Elliott was feeling OK and recovering. Arceneaux did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but a person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Elliott had the positive test about a week ago and could be described as symptomatic. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to discuss Elliott's diagnosis publicly.
The Cowboys declined to comment, citing privacy laws.
Only players who have been rehabilitating injuries have been allowed inside team facilities during the pandemic shutdown. That hasn't included Elliott.
The NFL is in the process of establishing protocols for the return of players, including what would happen in the case of positive tests, but there is no timetable for their return. Training camps are supposed to start in a little more than a month.
NASCAR wants 30,000 fans at All-Star race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR is set to allow up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in the history of the race.
If the expected attendance count holds, NASCAR would open to the largest gathering of sports fans in the United States in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – all while numbers in some states continue to spike.
NASCAR is set to brush off those concerns and open the gates in Tennessee. Bristol holds about 146,000 fans.
The recent spike of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina sparked the move to Bristol Motor Speedway. The race will remain on the July 15 date with a 7 p.m. start time.
NASCAR allowed 1,000 fans of mostly military personal this past weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway is expected to have no more than 4,000 fans for the Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Gundy's OAN support angers star RB Hubbard
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have ironed out their differences for now.
Hubbard suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.
Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
Gundy's comments led the school’s president and athletic director to issue statements of concern and support.
Gundy and Hubbard later appeared together on a short video on Twitter. Gundy said he met with the team and will make adjustments.
Hubbard's tweet revealed some issues that were bubbling under the surface. Several current and former Oklahoma State athletes supported him. Current linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga declared “I stand with him!” and former Cowboys running back Justice Hill, now with the Baltimore Ravens, tweeted: “OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha.”