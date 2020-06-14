Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Lotte at Kiwoom, ESPN
NASCAR welcomes in fans, race delayed at Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Bubba Wallace wore a mask in the colors of the American flag, his hand over his heart as he stood for the national anthem.
This time, fans joined him.
In troubled and unprecedented times, a bit of normalcy returned to sports Sunday. Fans – only 1,000 of them, mostly military members and their guests – were at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, marking the first time people were on that side of the fence at a NASCAR race since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports worldwide.
Among those fans: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who was wearing a T-shirt and cap with Wallace’s name on them. Wallace is the only full-time black driver in the Cup Series, and he has essentially become the face of the movement that led to NASCAR's decision last week to ban the Confederate flag from tracks.
Hours of lightning and rain delays pushed the race late into the night, with Denny Hamlin winning the first stage just before 9 p.m. For full race coverage, visit aikenstandard.com.
Former Rebel Green signed by Padres
Former Strom Thurmond and Clemson baseball player Michael Green signed with the San Diego Padres on Sunday as an undrafted free agent.
Green, the Aiken Standard Baseball Player of the Year in 2016, missed nearly two months of the 2019 season due to injury but recovered to bat .307 in 28 games for Clemson. Tigers head coach Monte Lee dismissed the redshirt-junior in January due to a violation of team rules.
A 5-foot-11 outfielder, Green signed with the College of Charleston, then left for Florence-Darlington Tech following his freshman season before ultimately winding up at Clemson.
Pacers' Leisenring signs with Rockies
USC Aiken catcher Luke Leisenring was picked up Sunday by the Colorado Rockies as an undrafted free agent.
Leisenring, a Colorado native, transferred to USCA after playing his freshman season at Arizona State in 2018. He started 50 games in 2019, batting .297 with six home runs and 29 RBI. He batted .348 with a team-high four homers through 20 games this season.
A 6-foot-4 junior, Leisenring batted .311, slugged .527 and had a fielding percentage of .993 in 70 starts with the Pacers. Twenty-nine of his 75 career hits went for extra bases.
Briscoe finds a way, wins Xfinity race at Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Chase Briscoe lost much of his team and got a win for them.
Briscoe survived two late cautions and a frantic overtime finish to prevail in an Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway – while adding to a nightmarish weekend for Noah Gragson, who saw a huge lead slip away in the final laps for the second consecutive day.
Briscoe was without crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley, all of whom began serving four-race suspensions for a safety violation that happened Saturday. So Briscoe – a big Tony Stewart fan growing up – got Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli to fill in as his crew chief and prevailed.
“It’s just a testament to our team,” Briscoe said.
Brandon Jones was second, Ross Chastain was third and A.J. Allmendinger was fourth. Gragson placed fifth, losing not only a race that was in his hands for the second straight day but also the $100,000 “Dash For Cash” bonus that wound up going to Allmendinger instead.
List wins in Korn Ferry Tour's return
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Luke List birdied three of the first four holes and strung together pars at the end for a 3-under 67 to win the Korn Ferry Challenge in the first tournament back for the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit.
List won by one shot over Shad Tuten (67) and Joseph Bramlett (68). Kristoffer Ventura (67) and Nicholas Lindheim (66) were another shot behind. Of the leading five players, all but Tuten has PGA Tour status who did not get into the PGA Tour event at Colonial.
List won for the first time since he was on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012.
Will Zalatoris, who had the 54-hole lead, made 17 pars and one bogey in his round of 71 on Dye’s Valley Course at the TPC Sawgrass, adjacent to the Stadium Course that hosts The Players Championship. That dropped him into a tie for sixth, three shots behind List.
Roberto Diaz (75) dropped into a tie for 46th at 1 over, one shot ahead of Matt Atkins (73).