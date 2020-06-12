Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, FS1
- 11 p.m. — AFL: North Melbourne at Greater Western Sydney, FS1
- 4 a.m. (Sunday) — AFL: Western at St. Kilda, FS1
Auto Racing
- 8:30 a.m. — 24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Start of 2020 event, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, ESPN2
- 3 p.m. — 24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Midpoint of 2020 race, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Hooters 250, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla., FOX
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla., FS1
- 3 a.m. (Sunday) — 24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Conclusion of 2020 event, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe, ESPN2
Bowling
- 6 p.m. — PBA: Summer Clash, Jupiter, Fla., FOX
Fishing
- 8 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
- Noon — Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, CBS
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — Kia at SK, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Sunday) — KT at Samsung, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Event: Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo (Women's Flyweight), Las Vegas, ESPN
Rodeo
- 9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Rugby
- 3 a.m. — Super Rugby: Waikato at Otago, ESPN2
- 3:30 a.m. — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle, FS1
- 11:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS1
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Hertha Berlin, FS2
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayern Munich, FS1
Florida governor signs college athlete NIL compensation bill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed into law a bill that will allow college athletes in the state to earn money from endorsement deals.
The law won't go into effect until July 2021. By then, both the NCAA and Congress could have rules or legislation in place to lift restrictions on college athletes being paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses.
Florida is the third state, joining California and Colorado, to pass an NIL law targeting current NCAA rules that restrict college athlete compensation.
Florida's law, however, increases the urgency for the NCAA to act because it goes into effect 18 months earlier than California's and Colorado's. More than 20 more states are working on similar legislation.
MLB offers players 72-game season, 80% of prorated salaries
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game schedule starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season, according to details of the proposal obtained by The Associated Press.
Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason under MLB's plan, given to the union on Friday.
The players’ last offer, on Tuesday, was for an 89-game regular season at full prorated pay.
MLB proposed that players be guaranteed about $1.25 billion in salaries, earn an additional $200 million if the postseason is completed plus a $50 million postseason players' pool even if no tickets are sold.
The union's proposal would guarantee players $2.2 billion. Before the new coronavirus caused opening day to be pushed back from March 26, salaries had been set to total $4 billion.
Heritage field stacked with winners, but no Tiger
HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The field for the RBC Heritage next week includes 112 players who have won on the PGA Tour, the most of any event since the tour began keeping track in 2000.
It just doesn't have Tiger Woods.
For the second straight week, the top five in the world will be competing as golf resumes its schedule from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown that began in March.
Rory McIlroy, the world's No. 1 player, will be at Hilton Head for the first time since 2009. Brooks Koepka will be playing for the first time.
Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown and Matt NeSmith are all in the field.
Missing from the top 10 for the second straight week are Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood, the latter two living overseas.
Woods only played Hilton Head one time, in 1999. It was thought he might return at Hilton Head, especially with no likely appearances for him until the Memorial on July 16-19. Speculation increased when a marine tracking site indicated his yacht “Privacy” was just off the Georgia coast near Sea Island.