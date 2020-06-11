Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 11:30 p.m. — AFL: Fremantle at Brisbane, FS2
- 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide, FS1
Fishing
- 8 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
- Noon — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
Golf
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live, NBCSN
- 4:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — KT at Samsung, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Kia at SK, ESPN
Rodeo
- 9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Rugby
- 4 a.m. — NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand, FS1
- 6 a.m. — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, FS1
- 3 a.m. (Saturday) — Super Rugby: Waikato at Otago, ESPN2
- 3:30 a.m. (Saturday) — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim, FS2
NCAA proposal set for extended football preseason
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.
The proposal goes to the Division I Council, which meets Tuesday, and is expected to be approve.
With the pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weigh training and film study, a plan was needed to make up for the lost preparation time.
A proposed schedule had been circulating among NCAA members during the last week. Oversight committee chairman Shane Lyons, who is athletic director at West Virginia, told AP a few final tweaks were made Thursday. The final version permits teams to conduct the maximum six hours of unpadded walk-throughs per week while also requiring two days off for the players.
The extra two weeks of walk-throughs, weight training, conditioning and film study will be limited to 20 hours per week total and can begin 14 days prior to the start of normal 29-day preseason practice.
Teams are allowed to begin preseason practice 29 days before their scheduled first game.
Most major college football teams are set to kick off their seasons around Labor Day weekend, with a handful starting as early as Aug. 29.
Jordan talks to Hornets about being uncomfortable, winning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan helped build the Chicago Bulls into a winner as a player.
He’s desperate to do the same thing in Charlotte as the owner of the Hornets.
Charlotte players say Jordan spoke to them recently via video conference call about what it takes to be a champion, emphasizing the need for accountability – even if it means making teammates comfortable.
Those are some of the same qualities that were on display during the 10-part documentary the “Last Dance,” which focused on Jordan’s sixth and final NBA championship run with the Bulls.
In the hour-long conference call that came after the conclusion of the “Last Dance,” Charlotte point guard Devonte Graham said Jordan told players they can’t be uncomfortable “calling out teammates” in practice when things aren’t going as planned or mistakes become repetitive.
“That’s going to make you guys even better,” Graham said reiterating Jordan's remarks. “You’ll bond better. Your team is stronger. There is more of a respect level, instead of not saying anything and letting guys mess up over and over and over again, and you’re losing and losing.”
Jordan took questions from players and spoke directly about the difference between what it takes to win in the regular season and the playoffs.
Hornets center Cody Zeller said that was an important message for a young team to hear.
“A lot of guys on our team haven’t played in the playoffs and don’t understand the attention to detail you have to play with in the playoffs,” Zeller said. “That was what I enjoyed hearing from MJ, especially as a younger team.”
Jockey Ortiz notches 2,000th career victory
NEW YORK — Jockey Jose Ortiz notched his 2,000th career victory on Thursday, riding Creed to a win in the fourth race at Belmont.
The 26-year-old rider’s win total includes 17 from his native Puerto Rico.
Creed won by 7¾ lengths and paid $7.60 to win for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey.
Ortiz has purse earnings of more than $156 million since his first North American victories in 2012. He won the 2016 Belmont Stakes with Tapwrit and has three Breeders' Cup victories. He led the nation in victories with 351 and purse earnings of $27,318,875 in 2016, when he won the Eclipse Award as outstanding jockey.
His older brother, Irad Ortiz Jr., earned his 2,000th win in 2018.