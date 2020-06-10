Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5:30 a.m. — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood, FS1
Boxing
- 7 p.m. — Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
Fishing
- 8 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
- Noon — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
Golf
- Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at NC, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — KT at Samsung, ESPN
MLB
- 5 p.m. — MLB Draft: Rounds 2-5, ESPN/MLBN
Rugby
- 4 a.m. (Friday) — NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand, FS1
- 6 a.m. (Friday) — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta, FS1
Track and Field
- 2 p.m. — IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway, NBCSN
Tigers take Torkelson 1st in MLB draft
NEW YORK — The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
The baseball-bashing Torkelson was long considered the favorite to go first overall. The surprise came when he was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred, rather than a first baseman.
Detroit plans to move Torkelson to the hot corner from first base, where he played in college.
Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore, followed by Minnesota ace right-hander Max Meyer at No. 3 to Miami, Texas A&M fireballing lefty Asa Lacy at No. 4 pick to Kansas City, and Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin at No. 5 to Toronto.
Manfred says '100%' chance of MLB season
NEW YORK — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says there is a “100%” chance of big league ball this year.
Major League Baseball will make another proposal to start the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, but Manfred vowed Wednesday to unilaterally order opening day if an agreement is not reached.
“I can tell you unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” he said.
Manfred insisted the chance of playing this year was “100%.”
The players’ association made its second proposal Tuesday, asking for an 89-game regular season and 100% of prorated salaries. MLB’s plan a day earlier was for a 76-game season, would guarantee 50% of prorated salaries and hinge 25% in additional money on the postseason’s completion.
MLB has threatened a shorter schedule if players insist on 100% of their prorated salaries. The union likely would file a grievance, contending a longer schedule was economically feasible and asking arbitrator Mark Irvings to award damages.
There has not been a big league schedule of fewer than 80 games since 1879. Both MLB and the union have proposed expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 this year and next, but that enlarged postseason is contingent on a deal.
Koepka praises notion of not playing fan-less Ryder Cup
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka feels so strongly against a Ryder Cup without fans that he could see a scenario where some players protested by not playing.
Would he be one of them?
“Possibly,” Koepka said Wednesday.
Rory McIlroy doesn't think it will come to that. The world's No. 1 player has said on various podcasts that the Ryder Cup, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, should not be played if fans can't attend.
So when asked if he would consider not playing if fans couldn't attend, McIlroy replied, “I'm pretty sure they won't carry on without spectators, so I don't think that would have to be an option that I would have to consider.”
Even with so much emphasis on the PGA Tour returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Ryder Cup remains part of the conversation.
That includes a change to U.S. qualifying because of golf being shut down for the last three months. Steve Stricker now will get six captain's picks – half of his team – and qualifying was extended by one week through the BMW Championship on Aug. 27-30, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events.
That leaves 12 events for Americans to earn Ryder Cup points, assuming the Ryder Cup is held this year. A decision is expected by the end of the month on whether the most vocal golf event will proceed with or without fans, or be postponed.