Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood, FS1
Auto Racing
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Va., FS1
- 7 p.m. — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, Salt Lake City, NBCSN
Fishing
- 8 a.m. — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 1, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
- Noon — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 1, Lake Eufaula, Ala., ESPN2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at NC, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — Doosan at NC, ESPN
MLB
- 7 p.m. — MLB Draft: Round 1, ESPN/MLBN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — NBA2K League, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — DFB-Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, Semifinal, ESPN
Gurley passes physical with Rams
ATLANTA — Running back Todd Gurley has passed his physical, clearing the final hurdle for his return to Georgia with the Atlanta Falcons.
Gurley's $6 million, one-year deal with Atlanta was made official on April 6. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL didn't allow players to report to their new teams immediately for physicals.
Gurley's physical was notable because he has a history of knee problems, including an injury while a standout for the Georgia Bulldogs. A persistent left knee injury limited his effectiveness late in 2018 with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in 15 games last season.
The Falcons expect the 25-year-old Gurley to replace Devonta Freeman, who was released, as the leader of the Falcons’ running attack.
Gurley topped 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second lowest of his career.
Djokovic thinking of skipping U.S. Open
BELGRADE, Serbia — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the U.S. Open – if it is played – and instead returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.
Speaking to Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic would be “extreme” and not “sustainable.”
“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there,” Djokovic said. “For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.”
Like many sports, tennis went on hiatus in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All sanctioned tournaments have been scrapped until at least late July.
That includes the French Open, which was supposed to end last weekend but was postponed until September, and Wimbledon, which was canceled for the first time since 1945.
The U.S. Tennis Association is expected to make a decision as soon as next week about whether to hold the U.S. Open. Main-draw play is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.
LPGA loses a major as Evian Championship canceled
The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year.
The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government quarantine requirements for not holding the tournament on Aug. 6-9. It will return to the schedule next year in Evian-les-Bains.
The LPGA Tour is set to resume in Ohio with the Marathon Classic on July 23-26. For now, it has majors scheduled in August, September, October and December.
The Evian dates to 1994 when it began as a Ladies European Tour event, and it became part of the LPGA schedule in 2000 when it was the Evian Masters. With one of the higher purses in women's golf, the LPGA designated it as a fifth major in 2013. It was moved from September to July in 2019 for better weather conditions.
The ANA Inspiration in California, originally scheduled for the first week in April, has been moved to Sept. 10-13. The Women's PGA Championship outside Philadelphia is scheduled for Oct. 8-11. The U.S. Women's Open is Dec. 10-13 in Houston, with the season concluding the following week at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.
Georgia Tech installing artificial turf for 2020 season
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is installing artificial turf on Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium for the 2020 season.
The change from natural grass will make the facility available for more uses, including concerts. School officials also say artificial turf will be less expensive to maintain.
Georgia Tech previously had artificial turf from 1971 through 1994. The school announced Tuesday the installation of the new playing surface is expected to be completed in late July.
Athletic director Todd Stansbury said in a statement the artificial turf “will provide our student-athletes with the safest, most consistent playing surface available today.”