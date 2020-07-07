Sports on TV
Basketball (men's)
- 2 p.m. — TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — TBT: Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — KT at Kia, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — LG at Doosan, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Fiorentina, ESPN2
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton, NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
45th annual Palmetto Amateur tees off today
The race for the 45th annual Palmetto Amateur championship begins today, as the golf tournament tees off at a spectator-free Palmetto Golf Club.
The reduced field of 72 is headlined by Jovan Rebula, the 29th-ranked amateur golfer in the world who two years ago won the British Amateur. Tyler Strafaci is ranked 106th, but that number is sure to rise after he captured the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 over the weekend.
A strong crop of locals includes Palmetto course-record holder and 2005 champion Dane Burkhart, two-time Southern Cross champion Jake Carter, Wofford coach Alex Hamilton and state amateur qualifier and 2015 Augusta City Amateur champ Brian Quackenbush.
The field is full of players who have contended at past tournaments at Palmetto, including half of last year's top 10 at the Palmetto Amateur.
NFL, NFLPA still haven't resolved all protocols for camps
The NFL and the NFLPA haven’t come to an agreement on all protocols for training camp and the preseason as the report date for teams draws closer.
The two sides finalized the protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and have also updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.
The league sent a 42-page memo to teams last Friday outlining those proposals. But the NFL Players Association and its president, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, say testing and the number of preseason games remain unresolved.
“Our normal return date for training camp is quickly approaching and we are still far from back to ‘normal,'” Tretter wrote in a letter on the union’s website.
“Our main concern is player safety, both in regard to preventing the virus’ transmission as well as preventing injuries after an extended and historically unique layoff.”
Tretter reiterated that players don’t want to play any preseason games and want a 48-day training camp schedule to give them more time to prepare for the season and avoid injuries. He cited an increase in injuries following the 2011 lockout.
The league last week decided to cut the preseason schedule from four games to two and pushed back the start of exhibition play an extra week to give teams more time to prepare because the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of on-field workouts.
The league previously requested that players report to camp earlier than July 28 to give them more acclimation time for strength and conditioning because they held no formal workouts or team minicamps. But the union declined.
“When we asked for a medical reason to play games that don’t count in the standings during an ongoing pandemic, the NFL failed to provide one,” Tretter wrote.
Sooners, Longhorns hope to play despite state fair cancellation
Oklahoma and Texas officials are cautiously optimistic that their annual football showdown still will be played at the Cotton Bowl in the Fair Park in Dallas, despite the announcement Tuesday that the fair would be canceled.
Oklahoma-Texas is one of the longest-running and most intense rivalries in college football. This year’s game is scheduled for Oct. 10.
“Though we certainly respect and understand the decision of the folks in Dallas on their cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, we fully anticipate that our annual Red River Showdown with Oklahoma will be played in the Cotton Bowl and are continuing to prepare for that,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said in a statement.
Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement that “the best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.”