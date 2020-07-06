Sports on TV
Basketball (men's)
- 2 p.m. — TBT: Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Men of Mackey, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — Top Rank: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — LG at Doosan, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — KT at Kia, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Lazio at Lecce, ESPN2
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal, NBCSN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
Trahan qualifies for state amateur golf championship
North Augusta's Colin Trahan shot an even-par 71 Monday at North Charleston's Coosaw Creek Country Club to earn a spot in the 89th South Carolina Golf Association Amateur Championship.
Monday's qualifier was the third of four for the state am, and Trahan grabbed one of 20 spots. A former Class AA state champion at Fox Creek and a current member of the Charleston Southern golf team, Trahan made it in three shots clear of the cut line and tied for fourth with two other players.
Myrtle Beach's Keegan Vaugh, a rising freshman and future Charleston Southern teammate of Trahan's, was the day's top finisher with a 5-under 66.
The state am is scheduled for Aug. 6-9 at Blythewood's Columbia Country Club. The final qualifier is Thursday at Columbia's The Spur at Northwoods.
Aiken's Brian Quackenbush and USC Aiken golfer George Eubank made it through qualifiers last week.
Area prep baseball players invited to Palmetto Games
Five area high school baseball players have been invited to Diamond Prospects' Palmetto Games, scheduled for Aug. 22-23 at Sumter's historic Riley Park.
Strom Thurmond's Caleb Jones, South Aiken's Peyton Boozer and Aiken's Reagan Fairchild are in the pool of pitchers, Midland Valley's Charlie Bussey is among the infielders chosen, and Aiken's Dalton Graves made the list of outfielders.
This is the 13th edition of the Palmetto Games, which had previously been held at the University of South Carolina.
PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators
The PGA Tour and the Memorial scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week because of what it described as rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Memorial, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, was in line to be the first tournament with spectators since golf resumed its schedule on June 11 in Texas.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, last month approved a plan that would allow the Memorial to have 20% capacity on property, which would include fans, private hospitality areas and essential staff to run the tournament.
Muirfield Village this week is holding the Workday Charity Open, a one-time event that replaces the John Deere Classic, which officials chose to cancel this year and bring back in 2021. No spectators were to be allowed this week.
It's the first time since 1957 a course has held different PGA Tour events in consecutive weeks.
2 horses trained by Baffert test positive for lidocaine
LOS ANGELES — Two undefeated horses from the barn of two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert have come back positive in split-sample testing for a banned substance in Arkansas.
Lidocaine, a widely used anesthetic in racing, is considered a Class 2 drug by the Association of Racing Commissioners International, and use of it carries a penalty of a 15- to 60-day suspension and a fine of $500 to $1,000 for a first offense. Without mitigating circumstances, a horse would be disqualified and forfeit its purse. Lidocaine's use is regulated because it can act as a masking agent.
Charlatan tested positive after earning $300,000 for winning a split division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 at Oaklawn Park. The 3-year-old colt has been sidelined by a minor ankle issue that forced him to miss the Belmont Stakes on June 20 and will keep him out of the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. Baffert has said the Preakness on Oct. 3 remains a possibility. The Triple Crown series has been rescheduled and is being run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gamine, a 3-year-old filly who tested positive after winning at Oaklawn on May 2, won her most recent start in the Acorn Stakes on June 20 at New York’s Belmont Park. She romped by 18 3/4 lengths in stakes-record time, and Baffert is considering running her against males in the Kentucky Derby.