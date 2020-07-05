Sports on TV
Basketball (men's)
7 p.m. — TBT: Eberlein Drive vs. Brotherly Love, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
9 p.m. — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team CP3, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
KBO Baseball
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — LG at Doosan, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at FC Heidenheim 1846, Relegation Playoff, Leg 2, FS2
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Tottenham, NBCSN
Tennis
8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
Indians manager Francona favors name change for club
CLEVELAND — Cleveland manager Terry Francona won't sidestep the hot-button topic any longer. He believes the Indians need to change their contentious nickname.
“I think it's time to move forward,” Francona said Sunday.
Francona's comments came two days after the Indians, amid a nationwide movement to erase racially insensitive symbols, released a statement saying the organization is "committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”
The team's announcement – an initial step toward a possible name change – came hours after the NFL's Washington Redskins said they will undergo a review of their name and logo. The Redskins announced their decision after several sponsors, including FedEx, which owns the naming rights to the team's stadium, urged the franchise to change a nickname that has been deemed offensive for decades. Like Francona, Washington coach Ron Rivera has called for his team to change its name.
During a Zoom call following a morning workout for his team at Progressive Field, Francona said he will no longer sidestep the subject of Cleveland's name or mascot. The team removed the highly debated Chief Wahoo logo from its game jerseys and caps last year, and now will consider changing a nickname that has been in place since 1915.
“I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement,” he said. "I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful.
“And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”
NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday that the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season.
Daly said the sides are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement. A CBA extension is crucial to the process, and the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership must still approve that and the return to play protocols to bring hockey back this summer.
If everything is ratified, it will end a pandemic-forced shutdown for 31 teams across North America that began in mid-March. Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October.
The agreement was first reported by TSN.
Assuming approval from owners and players, teams are expected to open training camps July 13 before traveling to two “hub” cities for games. Players have been able to skate and train off-ice in voluntary, small-group workouts since June 8 – nearly three months after hockey was shut down March 12 with 189 regular-season games remaining.
Giants manager: Sandoval's weight not an issue
SAN FRANCISCO — Pablo Sandoval's size and round middle have ignited the internet and brought out the body critics as baseball begins again.
Manager Gabe Kapler said Sunday the San Francisco Giants fully expect their “Kung Fu Panda” to be ready and in game shape to contribute by opening day later this month even though he is noticeably heavier than during spring training nearly five months ago in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Sandoval, a former Augusta GreenJacket, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow early last September.
The 33-year-old Sandoval, listed at 5-foot-11 and 268 pounds, has long fluctuated in his weight but continued to move well around the bases and contribute as a switch-hitting slugger. He played in 108 games last season with 36 starts at third base and 15 at first. He also served as designated hitter in four games, a role he could have again this year.