Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 5:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria, ESPN2
- 8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN
- Noon — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
- 6 p.m. — IMSA: The WeatherTech 240, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
Basketball (men's)
- 3 p.m. — TBT: Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 5 p.m. — TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — TBT: House of 'Paign vs. War Tampa, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — TBT: Team CP3 vs. PrimeTime Players, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, CBS
Hot Dog Eating Competition
- Noon — 2020 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y., ESPN
Horse Racing
- 10 a.m. — IHR: The English Oaks and The English Derby, Epsom Downs, Epsom, England, FS1
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBC
- 5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 4:55 a.m. — Kiwoom at KT, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Sunday) — LG at Samsung, ESPN
Rugby
- 11:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, ESPN2
- 2 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: NewCastle at Manly Warringah, FS1
- 4:30 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: South Sydney at Canterbury-Bankstown, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton at Norwich City, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester United, NBCSN
- 12:25 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
- 1:45 p.m. — The German Super Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin, ESPN2
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Watford at Chelsea, NBCSN
Tennis
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Round Robin, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2, TENNIS
MLB cancels All-Star Game for 1st time since 1945
LOS ANGELES — Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer.
The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park, home of the Braves since 2017.
Because of the pandemic, opening day has been delayed from March 26 to July 23 or 24.
This will be the first time since 1945 that no game will be held. Travel restrictions because of World War II kept the game scheduled for Boston’s Fenway Park and any player selections from taking place that year. It was pushed back to the next season.
The Dodgers hosted the only the Mid-Summer Classic in Dodger Stadium history in 1980, won 4-2 by the National League.
Redskins undergoing 'thorough review' of team name
WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins are undergoing a “thorough review” of their nickname.
The team said Friday it has been talking to the NFL for weeks about the subject. In a statement, the team said recent events around the U.S. and feedback from the community prompted the formal review.
“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," owner Dan Snyder said.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “In the last few weeks, we have had ongoing discussions with Dan, and we are supportive of this important step.”
The recent national debate over racism renewed calls for the franchise to change the name, and sponsors this week started mounting their own pressure. Investors this week wrote to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors asking them to request a change.
FedEx, the title sponsor of the Redskins' stadium in Landover, Maryland, said Thursday, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.” On Thursday night, Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. Nike did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.