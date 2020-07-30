Sports on TV
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
- 9 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, GOLF
- 11:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at KT, ESPN
- 4:55 a.m. (Saturday) — SK at KT, ESPN
MLB
- 2 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at Detroit, MLBN
- 9 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco, ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at Seattle (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
- 4 p.m. — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9:05 p.m. — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 7:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. LA FC, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — New York vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
- 8 p.m. — Indiana vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves' alternate site
ATLANTA — Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Atlanta Braves' alternate training site.
No team chose to take on the $2.13 million remaining in Foltnewicz's 2020 contract. He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night.
The 28-year-old Foltynewicz allowed six runs, three homers and four walks in 3⅓ innings in the loss.
He now will have a chance to regain his strength and velocity at the Triple-A Gwinnett alternate site. The Braves hope he can turn it around the way he did after he was demoted to Gwinnett last year.
Foltynewicz was an All-Star in 2018, but since then has endured some ups and downs. He spent almost two months in the minors last year before returning to post a 6-1 record and 2.65 ERA over his last 10 appearances with Atlanta.
For coverage of the Braves' late game Thursday against the Rays, visit aikenstandard.com.
Top-ranked Barty pulls out of U.S. Open
BRISBANE, Australia — No. 1-ranked Ash Barty is skipping the first tennis major since January after deciding it's too risky to travel for the U.S. Open during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 24-year-old Australian is the highest-profile player so far to opt out of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the global health crisis.
“My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the ... Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year,” Barty said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday. “I love both events so this was a difficult decision, but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.
“I wish the USTA all the best for the tournaments and I look forward to being back in the U.S. next year."
Barty is yet to decide if she'll defend the French Open title she won last year for her breakthrough singles major. The clay-court Grand Slam event was postponed earlier in the year and rescheduled to start Sept. 27, after the U.S. Open.
Barty reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January, the only major tennis tournament completed this year.