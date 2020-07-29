Sports on TV
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — Doosan at LG, ESPN
MLB
- 4 p.m. — Toronto at Washington, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Boston at NY Mets OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX
- 7:10 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Atlanta, FSSE
- 9:30 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco, FS1
NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 4 p.m. — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
- 7 p.m. — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN
- 10 p.m. — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- 9 a.m. — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- Noon — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- 4 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
WNBA
- 6 p.m. — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
- 10 p.m. — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
Leading scorer Lawson returning to South Carolina
COLUMBIA — South Carolina's top scorer and rebounder AJ Lawson is returning to school for his junior basketball season.
Lawson announced on social media Wednesday that he is withdrawing from the NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 guard from Toronto started all 31 games last year, averaging team highs with 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.
Lawson thanked the pro teams he met with the past few months and said he was excited to play another season at South Carolina.
Lawson put his name in the draft pool in April, but did not hire an agent giving him the option to return.
The coronavirus pandemic, that ended South Carolina's season before the Southeastern Conference Tournament, pushed back the NBA draft along with the deadline for college players to decide whether to go back to school.
Lawson started all 31 games last season. He also averaged 13.4 points during his freshman year, starting 29 games for South Carolina.
Gamecocks coach Frank Martin also said Wednesday that ex-Missouri State freshman Ford Cooper Jr. has transferred to South Carolina.
No fans allowed at golf's U.S. Open
Now it comes down to the Masters to determine if any of golf’s majors will have fans this year.
A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York because of health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA.
This already was shaping up to be a different U.S. Open.
It has been scheduled to end on Father’s Day every year since 1975, and that was disrupted by the pandemic. The U.S. Open moved from June 18-21 to the third week in September as the golf schedule was entirely reconfigured to account for a three-month shutdown.
Then, the U.S. Open had to ditch its identity as the most “open” major championship because it was neither safe nor practical to hold 18-hole and 36-hole qualifiers. Instead, the USGA crafted an all-exempt list that tried to reflect the field it normally gets.