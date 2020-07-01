Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5:30 a.m. (Friday) — AFL: Essendon at Collingwood, FS1
Auto Racing
- 4:55 a.m. (Friday) — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria, ESPN2
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Junior Welterweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
Golf
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 4:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — LG at Samsung, ESPN
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Sydney at Melbourne, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Sheffield United, NBCSN
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: FC Heidenheim 1846 at Werder Bremen, Relegation Playoff, First Leg, FS2
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, NBCSN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin, TENNIS
Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start
The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.
The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.
Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players’ conditioning won’t be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.
Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.
Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.
The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.
Simpson returning to PGA Tour after family coronavirus scare
DETROIT — Webb Simpson is competing on the PGA Tour again after his family had a coronavirus scare.
One of Simpson’s daughters tested positive for COVID-19, leading to him withdrawing from last week’s tournament as a precaution.
Simpson, who leads the tour in FedEx Cup points and scoring average, is attempting to become the PGA Tour's first player with three victories during this pandemic-interrupted year.
Most importantly, the No. 6 player in the world is trying to stay healthy. And Simpson does not believe that doing his job is putting him or his family at risk.
“I mentioned to the commissioner last week that based on our numbers, our stats, I told him the safest place anyone can be in the United States right now is on the PGA Tour," Simpson said. “We had at that point, I think seven out of 2,300, 2,400 positive, which is amazing. ... But I do think the elephant in the room and the tough thing that they’re dealing with every week is these positives."
Chad Campbell withdrew from the Rocket Mortage Classic on Tuesday after becoming the sixth player to test positive for the coronavirus as the PGA Tour entered a fourth week of its restart.
The tour policy requires self-isolation for at least 10 days. Earlier this week, Harris English tested positive and also withdrew from the tournament.
Monmouth Park to open thoroughbred meet Friday with fans
With the opening of the thoroughbred season at Monmouth Park days away, chief executive Dennis Drazin knows the odds are against the track making a profit.
The coronavirus pandemic has idled the New Jersey shore facility for almost two months while officials in the hard-hit state waited for the risks from COVID-19 to subside. The track reduced the scheduled 56-day meet to 37 dates.
With no racing, there is no money.
The wait ends Friday. Monmouth Park is starting off with an unexpected daily double. It will have both racing and people in attendance, a rarity at major horse racing tracks around the country.
Fans entering the facility will have their temperatures taken and be asked about potential contact with people infected with the coronavirus. Once inside, they will have to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Track capacity has been limited to 25%, which is roughly 15,000 fans.