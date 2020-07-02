Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 4:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria, ESPN2
- 8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria, ESPN2
- 2:30 p.m. — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — ARCA: Menards Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
- 4:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
- 5:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Styria, Austria, ESPN2
Golf
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — LG at Samsung, ESPN
- 4:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Kiwoom at KT, ESPN
Rugby
- 3 a.m. (Saturday) — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Dunedin, ESPN2
Tennis
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 1, TENNIS
Pacers' Eubank qualifies for state amateur golf championship
USC Aiken golfer George Eubank shot an even-par 72 Thursday at Greer's Willow Creek Country Club to earn a spot in the 89th South Carolina Golf Association Amateur Championship.
Thursday's qualifier was the second of four for the state am, and Eubank grabbed one of 28 spots. He made it in on the number, tying with 10 other players at 72.
Gaffney's Seth Taylor, a member of Coastal Carolina's golf team, was the day's top finisher with a 6-under 66.
The state am is scheduled for Aug. 6-9 at Blythewood's Columbia Country Club. Remaining qualifiers are to be played at North Charleston's Coosaw Creek Country Club and Columbia's The Spur at Northwoods.
Aiken's Brian Quackenbush already has a spot in the state am after qualifying Tuesday at Lake Marion Golf Course.
PGA of America removes Horton Smith's name from award
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The PGA of America is renaming its Horton Smith Award after a review of history revealed Smith defended the Caucasian-only membership clause when he served as PGA president in the early 1950s.
The PGA of America board voted to rename it the PGA Professional Development Award. It honors a PGA member for outstanding contributions to professional education.
“In renaming the Horton Smith Award, the PGA of America is taking ownership of a failed chapter in our history that resulted in excluding many from achieving their dreams of earning the coveted PGA member badge and advancing the game of golf,” PGA President Suzy Whaley said. “We need to do all we can to ensure the PGA of America is defined by inclusion. Part of our mission to grow the game is about welcoming all and bringing diversity to the sport."
The Caucasian-only clause was part of the PGA bylaws from 1934 until it finally was rescinded in 1961. Smith was president of the PGA of America from 1952 to 1954.
Smith is a two-time Masters champion – he won the first tournament played at Augusta National in 1934 – who finished his career with 32 victories. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1990. He also received in 1962 the Bob Jones Award, the highest honor from the USGA.
Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name
WASHINGTON — The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name.
“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,“ FedEx said in a statement Thursday.
The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner. Majority owner Daniel Snyder has shown no indications he’ll change the name since buying the team in 1999.
Amid the national debate over race, pressure has been mounting on the organization to abandon the name called a “dictionary-defined racial slur” by experts and advocates.
Investors this week wrote to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors asking them to request a change. FedEx is believed to be the first to take action.
French Open to allow fans in stands at tournament
PARIS — The French Open will allow fans to attend this year's postponed tournament.
The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.
Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.
The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.