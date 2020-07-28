Sports on TV
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN
MLB
- 3:30 p.m. — Colorado at Oakland, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Arizona at Texas, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Houston, ESPN
- 7:10 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Atlanta, FSSE
- 10 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels, ESPN
NHL
- Noon — Exhibition: Tampa Bay vs. Florida, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN
- 2:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Colorado vs. Minnesota, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
- 4 p.m. — Exhibition: Carolina vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
- 8 p.m. — Exhibition: NY Islanders vs. NY Rangers, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 1:25 p.m. — Series A: Genoa at Sassuolo, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina, ESPN2
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Phoenix vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
- 8 p.m. — New York vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
49ers' Samuel placed on non-football injury list, others opt out
San Francisco placed starting receiver Deebo Samuel on the non-football injury list after foot surgery and said he might miss the start of the season. Samuel suffered a fracture in his left foot last month during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee and the timeline for his return remains unknown.
Samuel is being counted on to be a key part of the offense for the defending NFC champion 49ers. San Francisco lost receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and was hoping Samuel could help fill that role in his second season in the NFL following a promising debut season.
Opting out were several key members of the New England Patriots: linebacker Dont'a Hightower, a defensive leader; safety Patrick Chung; offensive tackle Marcus Cannon; running back Brandon Bolden; and fullback Dan Vitale, according to people familiar with the decisions who spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves have not been announced.
Defensive tackles Star Lotulelei of Buffalo and Kyle Peko of Denver, Eagles receiver Marquise Goodwin, Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce, and Ravens kick returner De’Anthony Thomas also have opted out.
MLB suspends Marlins' season through weekend amid outbreak
MIAMI — Major League Baseball suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies will remain idled by the coronavirus pandemic until Friday, while the rest of baseball forges ahead with trepidation.
“There’s real fear, there’s real anxiety for me, for all my teammates,” Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun said Tuesday. “I think we’ve found it very difficult to focus on baseball at all the last couple of days.”
In the wake of a virus outbreak that infected half the Marlins' team, Braun said MLB players are constantly assessing whether they should keep playing. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said the season could be in jeopardy.
But MLB came up with a patchwork schedule for the rest of this week and said that among more than 6,400 tests conducted since Friday, there were no new positives involving on-field personnel from any team other than the Marlins.
In a statement, MLB said it wanted to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and to plan for a resumption of play early next week. MLB also postponed the three remaining games in this week's Phillies-New York Yankees series.
The Marlins remained stranded in Philadelphia, where they played last weekend. The Phillies-Yankees games were postponed "out of an abundance of caution," MLB said, although no Phillies players have tested positive.
The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players, bringing their total to 15, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released.