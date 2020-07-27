Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2
MLB
- 6 p.m. — NY Yankees at Philadelphia, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLBN
- 9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Houston, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — San Diego at San Francisco OR Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN
NBA
- 2 p.m. — Exhibition: Memphis vs. Miami, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV
- 4 p.m. — Exhibition: San Antonio vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
NHL
- 4 p.m. — Exhibition: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Exhibition: Toronto vs. Montreal, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN
- 10:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Edmonton vs. Calgary, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at Parma, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. Minnesota United FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. FC Cincinnati, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Philadelphia vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
WNBA
- 10 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season
NEW YORK — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league's plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
As veterans begin reporting to training camps this week, Goodell noted Monday how COVID-19 has “turned the world upside down.”
“COVID-19 will continue to present a major challenge to nearly every area of American life. Football is no exception,” Goodell wrote.
The league and the players' union reached agreement on a plan last Friday, after all preseason games were canceled. Team facilities were shut down by Goodell in late March and only began reopening on a cautious basis this summer.
Goodell stressed the need for adaptability on all levels, citing how a virtual draft was held in April. All 32 teams held remote offseason training sessions, too.
The NFL has opted not to create a bubble environment, something the NHL, NBA, WNBA and MLS have done. With Major League Baseball experiencing difficulties on its first weekend of play with a plan similar to the NFL's, there is added anxiety about what Goodell's league has planned.
Virginia High School League postpones fall sports
RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia High School League has voted to postpone fall sports until the winter and spring because of reopening restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the League's executive committee voted 34-1 to play all sports between December and June, effectively canceling the fall football season, news outlets reported.
League Executive Director Billy Haun said high-risk sports couldn’t be played until the state moved out of reopening Phase Three or until restrictions such as social distancing and group limitations were loosened.
Under current guidelines, low-risk sports such as golf and baseball could be played but having those sports in the fall would create logistical and financial issues, especially because ticket sales, which provide leagues with funding, would be limited or non-existent.
Australian Open golf postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19
MELBOURNE, Australia — Golf Australia said Tuesday that the Australian Open tournament will be postponed indefinitely and if played will not be held until early 2021.
The tournament was scheduled for Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, which has been in lockdown due to a large increase in COVID-19 deaths and infections over the past two months. The 105th edition of the tournament was set to be played in November, but no firm dates had been set.
Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse said he was hopeful that the national championship will still be played later in the Australian summer, likely in January, February or March of next year.
“These are very challenging times for all Australians and the uncertainty the global pandemic has caused makes it very difficult to be definitive in relation to future dates at this time,” Brookhouse said.