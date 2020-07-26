Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 6 a.m. — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle, ESPN2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Kiwoom at Doosan, ESPN2
Lacrosse
- 7 p.m. — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN
- 9:30 p.m. — PLL: Atlas vs. Archers, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN
MLB Baseball
- 3:30 p.m. — LA Angels at Oakland, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — Arizona at San Diego, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — NY Mets at Boston, ESPN
NBA Basketball
- 3 p.m. — Exhibition: Washington vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV
- 5:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
Soccer (men's)
- 8:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 11 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. LA FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Springfield vs. Las Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
McGreevy takes 1st Korn Ferry title
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Max McGreevy shot an 8-under 64 to hold off Jose de Jesus Rodríguez by a stroke in the Price Cutter Charity Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory.
McGreevy played the back nine 5-under 31, making an eagle on the par-5 11th and birdies on the par-4 10th, par-3 15th and par-4 16th. The 25-year-old former Oklahoma player finished at 21-under 267 at Highland Springs Country Club. He earned $117,000 to jump from 40th to eighth in the season race for PGA Tour cards.
“It was really just a great week,” McGreevy said. “It still really hasn’t set in. I’ve never won a four-round event before. I’ve won a lot of three-round events, but to be able to put something together on the final day and finally actually do it in a four-round event means a lot to me.”
McGreevy spent last year on the PGA Tour Series – China, winning once and earning Player of the Year honors and a return to the Korn Ferry Tour.
“It took a lot for me to go over there,” McGreevy said. “I had a fun journey with it. Fourteen weeks over there made me a lot stronger as a man and as a golfer."
Rodríguez, from Mexico, finished with a 67. Chad Ramey was third at 19 under after a 67.
Former Maple Leafs player Eddie Shack dies at 83
Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning.
“Eddie entertained Leafs fans on the ice for nine seasons and for decades off of it. He will be greatly missed,” the team said in the tweet.
Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967.
Nicknamed “The Entertainer” – with his trademark cowboy hat and luxurious mustache – he scored the winning goal for the Leafs in the 1963 final.
The native of Sudbury, Ontario, played parts of 17 seasons from 1958 through 1975 with six NHL teams, including nine years with the Maple Leafs. He later became an advocate for literacy programs after revealing that he was Illiterate for most of his life.
Former Maple Leafs captain Doug Gilmour, who played with the team in the 1990s, said in a tweet he was “sad at the loss but so happy to have known him.”
“Eddie Shack taught me two important things – see humor in just about everything, and live like a Champion,” Gilmour said. “Four Cups with the Leafs and a personality larger than life.”
Shack had 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff matchups.
In October 2016, Shack was listed at No. 68 on The One Hundred, a list of the 100 greatest Leafs that was released as part of the team’s centennial anniversary.