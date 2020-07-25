Sports on TV
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., CBS
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — LG at Doosan, ESPN
Lacrosse
- 2 p.m. — MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md., ESPN
- 4 p.m. — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBC
MLB
- 1 p.m. — NY Yankees at Washington, TBS
- 4 p.m. — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
- Noon — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
- 4 p.m. — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
- 6:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla. (joined in progress), NBATV
- 8:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (joined in progress), NBATV
Soccer (men's)
- 10:55 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham, NBCSN
- 11 a.m. — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton, CNBC
- 11 a.m. — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna, ESPN2
- 11 a.m. — Premier League: Watford at Arsenal, GOLF
- 11 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, NBC
- 11 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, USA
- 8:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 11 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Soccer (women's)
- 12:30 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah, CBS
Tennis
- Noon — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 2:30 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2
WNBA
- Noon — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
- 3 p.m. — Chicago vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
- 5 p.m. — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Maurice Petty, Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Maurice Petty, part of a stock car racing dynasty that includes father Lee and brother Richard and the first engine builder to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, died Saturday. He was 81.
While other family members were acclaimed for their ability behind the wheel, Maurice Petty earned the nickname “The Chief” for his ability to turn a wrench. He helped his family win 198 races and seven championships in NASCAR's premier series, and he also built engines that carried Hall of Famer Buddy Baker, Jim Paschal and Pete Hamilton to victory.
“The Chief was one of the most talented mechanics in NASCAR history,” chairman and chief executive Jim France. “He provided the power that helped Petty Enterprises define dominance in sports. While he was known for his work under the hood, Maurice played multiple behind-the-scenes roles, doing what it took to help deliver his cars to victory lane.”
Maurice Petty was born March 27, 1939, in Level Cross, North Carolina. He would tail his father to the track while growing up, and his mechanical know-how soon played an integral part in Lee Petty winning 54 races and three championships.
He made 26 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1960-64, finishing in the top 5 seven times with 16 top-10 runs. But he quickly decided to focus on what happened under the hood rather than what happened behind the wheel, and that proved to be a good move for his older brother, who would rely on his engines during his period of dominance.
Richard, who would take on the nickname “The King," won his first championship along with The Chief when he drove a Plymouth to the 1964 title. They won again in 1967, back-to-back titles in 1970 and '71, and added three more before the 1970s drew to an end. The seven titles remains tied with Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson for the most in history.