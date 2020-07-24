Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The e.p.t 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
- 5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
Golf
- 8 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., CBS
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 3:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO Baseball
- 4:55 a.m. — Samsung at Kia, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Sunday) — LG at Doosan, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 5 p.m. — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FOX
- 2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, FOX
- 7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Washington, FOX
- 9 p.m. — Arizona at San Diego, FS1
NBA
- Noon — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
- 4 p.m. — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Montreal, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
Tennis
- Noon — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 2:30 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington, TENNIS
WNBA
- Noon — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
- 5 p.m. — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
NFL training camps set to open following agreement
NFL training camps are set to open after the league and the players' union reached agreement on several issues, including future salary cap mechanisms and how players can opt out of the upcoming season because of the coronavirus.
The NFL Players Association's executive committee and 32 player representatives approved the offers Friday.
Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they will receive a stipend from the owners. The amount of the stipend will be $350,000 for medical opt outs and $150,000 for voluntary opt outs, two people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the stipend amount was not made public.
That agreement eliminated one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week. Already, the sides had agreed to cancel all preseason games, as well as to a reduction in the number of roster spots in training camp from 90 to 80 – though teams will have until Aug. 16 to get down to 80.
ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence to play as a member of the league for the 2020 season that has been thrown into question by the coronavirus pandemic.
Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions about scheduling for the upcoming season told The Associated Press on Friday the ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12. There are other models also being considered.
Under the 10-plus-one plan, Notre Dame would play a full ACC schedule, the people told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because talks are still ongoing and details have not been disclosed. Whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game – and be eligible for the conference's guaranteed spot in the Orange Bowl – is still to be determined. The final decision could come down to how revenue is shared between the conference and school, one of the people said.