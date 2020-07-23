Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
- 10 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Kansas ARCA 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
Golf
- 8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — LG at Doosan, ESPN
- 4:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Samsung at Kia, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 10 p.m. — BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., PARAMOUNT
MLB
- 4 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Detroit at Cincinnati, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Seattle at Houston, MLBN
- 10 p.m. — LA Angels at Oakland, ESPN
NBA
- 5 p.m. — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV
- 7:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla., NBATV
Tennis
- 10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin & Finals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1; WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Men's Final, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2
USCA golfers earn academic honors
USC Aiken's George Eubank, Björn Rosengren and Dan Sheehan have been named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, as announced by the GCAA.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50 percent of his team's competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 78.0 in Division II and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.
A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.
Eubank notched a season-best ninth-place finish at the Queens Invitational. Rosengren tallied a 74.0 stroke average on the season with an 18th-place finish at the Firestone Invitational. Sheehan accounted for a 72.8 stroke average and had a pair of top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place performance at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate.
Nats' Soto tests positive, misses opener
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list Thursday, forcing him to miss the start of the pandemic-delayed season.
“You feel bad for him. He's a great player. The fans want to see him. And it affects our lineup,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said as he announced Soto's test less than five hours before the 2019 World Series champions were scheduled to host the New York Yankees on opening day.
“But what can you do about it?” Rizzo said. “You've got to play ball. ... We’re going to have to win without our best guy. It’s a challenge.”
Soto, a 21-year-old left fielder who was a breakout star of last postseason, will be sidelined until he can come up negative on two consecutive coronavirus tests.
“He's asymptomatic,” Rizzo said. “He's following all major league protocols.”
Rizzo said the Nationals had done contact tracing to check whether other members of the organization had been exposed.
“At this time, there's nobody else unavailable because of the contact tracing,” Rizzo said.
Soto had missed the first two weeks of the team’s summer camp this month after he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.