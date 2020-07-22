Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — LG at KT, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — LG at Doosan, ESPN
MLB
- 7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Washington, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
- 3:30 p.m. — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., NBATV
- 7 p.m. — Exhibition: Dallas vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., NBATV
Soccer (men's)
- 9 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
Tennis
- 10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2
Betts gets 12-year, $365M deal from Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Even before Mookie Betts played his first game in Dodger Blue, the superstar outfielder decided his future is in Los Angeles.
Betts and the Dodgers have struck baseball's first big-money deal since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the sport's economics, with Betts agreeing Wednesday to a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032 on the eve of opening day.
The massive agreement removes the top offensive player from next offseason's free-agent class and puts the longtime Boston Red Sox slugger in the middle of LA's lineup for what he thinks will be the rest of his career. The Dodgers only acquired Betts in a trade Feb. 10, but he eagerly bypassed the uncertainties of free agency for a secure future with an organization that already feels like home.
Betts' new deal is baseball’s second-largest in total dollars behind the $426.5 million, 12-year contract for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout covering 2019-30. Trout and Betts are arguably the top two outfielders in the game, and now they've both got deals that should keep them playing 32 miles apart for at least the next decade.
Trout confirms he'll play this year with baby on way
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout has decided to play for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened baseball season, although his year will be interrupted in a few weeks by the birth of his first child.
The three-time AL MVP confirmed his decision Wednesday before the Angels' final exhibition game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. He doesn't know how much time he'll spend away from the team after his wife, Jessica, gives birth to their son, likely in August.
Trout expressed uncertainty earlier this month about the safety of this unique major league season, saying he wouldn't risk his growing family's health to participate. Two weeks ago, he was still “up in the air” about whether to play this season.
“I’m playing,” Trout said in a video conference call. “It’s definitely been great so far.”
After three weeks of experience with the regulations put in place by the Angels and Major League Baseball, Trout is cautiously confident in baseball's ability to hold a season safely. He has been encouraged by the low number of positive tests around baseball, along with his fellow players' willingness to follow safety regulations.
Falcons announce attendance plan for home games
The Atlanta Falcons have told season ticket holders that the team plans to have as many as 10,000 to 20,000 fans at home games this season.
The Falcons said in Wednesday’s email that the reduced capacity meets local requirements as well as the social distancing guidelines set by the NFL and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Season ticket holders who are current on their payments will be asked to rank the first four home games they’d like to attend, if any.
The team says plans could be affected by changes in the coronavirus pandemic. Barring changes, the team plans to send a second survey in October for the final four home games.
All fans must wear face masks.