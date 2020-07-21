Sports on TV
Bowling
- 8 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
- 9 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Lotte at SK, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — LG at KT, ESPN2
MLB
- 8 p.m. — Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — NRL: Wests at Parramatta, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 9 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United, NBCSN
- 3 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- 9 a.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., ESPN2
- 10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., CBSSN
Indianapolis 500 attendance limited to 25% capacity
INDIANAPOLIS — Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold approximately 350,000 fans in the grandstands, suites and infield, but officials said last month only 50% capacity would be admitted for the rescheduled Aug. 23 race. The number was adjusted Tuesday.
Tickets will not be sold after Friday and IMS has a 95-page plan on guidelines and health protocols it will release later this week. Among the precautions the speedway will take is reassigning seats for social distancing, distributing hand sanitizer and administering temperature checks at entry and limiting options from concession stands to mostly prepackaged foods to eliminate lines.
Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., said the speedway has offered credits to anyone who has purchased tickets but no longer wants to attend the race. IMS is also encouraging fans over 65 to skip the race, will limit attendance in the infield and reduce suite seating.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the largest outdoor sporting venue in the world and the original plan would have permitted roughly 175,000 spectators for the race originally scheduled to run Memorial Day weekend. Now roughly 87,500 fans can attend, which would still make the Indy 500 the largest sporting event since the pandemic began in March.
Panthers finalize contracts with all 7 defensive draft picks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers now have all seven draft picks under contract.
The team announced Tuesday it has signed its six remaining unsigned picks, including second-round draft selections Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn.
Carolina also signed cornerback Tony Pride Jr. (fourth round) from Notre Dame, safety Kenny Robinson Jr. (fifth round) from West Virginia, defensive lineman Bravvion Roy (sixth round) from Baylor and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (seventh round) from Florida International
The team previously signed first-rounder Derrick Brown, the No. 7 overall pick, in May.
The signings come on the same day when rookies reported to the team’s stadium for coronavirus testing in preparation for training camp.
Running legend Ryun to receive Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is awarding the nation’s highest civilian honor to Jim Ryun, a former Kansas congressman who was the first high school runner to clock a mile in under 4 minutes.
Trump is scheduled to honor the three-time Olympian with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Friday.
The Wichita native entered the record books in 1964 at age 17 by becoming the first high school runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile with a time of 3 minutes, 59 seconds.
Ryun, now 73, went on to compete in three Olympic Games, winning a silver medal in 1968 in Mexico City. He later served 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.