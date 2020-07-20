Sports on TV
Bowling
- 7 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
- 8 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — LG at KT, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Lotte at SK, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 2 p.m. — Summer Camp: Houston at Kansas City, MLBN
- 8 p.m. — Summer Camp: Colorado at Texas, MLBN
Soccer (men's)
- 9 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta, ESPN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa, NBCSN
Tennis
- 9 a.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
Panthers turn to Rhule, Bridgewater as part of rebuild
Carolina Panthers (5-11)
Camp site: Charlotte, North Carolina
Last year: Panthers floundered following 5-3 start, costing head coach Ron Rivera his job. Carolina lost QB Cam Newton two games into 2019 season with foot issues. Backup Kyle Allen rallied Panthers for five wins in next six games before turnovers caught up with him. Carolina's defense allowed league's second-most points (29.4) and NFL-high 32 touchdowns rushing. Panthers lost their final eight games.
Important additions: Coach Matt Rhule, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WRs Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts and Pharoh Cooper, LT Russell Okung, G John Miller, DE Stephen Weatherly, DTs Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, LB Tahir Whitehead, CB Eli Apple, DB Juston Burris.
Important losses: QB Cam Newton, QB Kyle Allen, TE Greg Olsen, G Trai Turner, DE Mario Addison, DTs Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Vernon Butler, LBs Luke Kuechly and Bruce Irvin, CBs James Bradberry and Russ Cockrell, S Eric Reid.
Pandemic challenges: Developing cohesion and chemistry will be difficult task given turnover on coaching staff and roster. Rhule arrived in Charlotte when COVID-19 was hitting its stride, has been working from home and hasn't met “97%" of his players in person. Bridgewater's familiarity with offense is plus given he previously worked under new coordinator Joe Brady in New Orleans.
Camp needs: Panthers will look to replace nine starters on defense, including Kuechly, longtime anchor and perennial Pro Bowl selection. Much has to be hashed out on defense, including transitioning back to 4-3 scheme.
Expectations: RB Christian McCaffrey is electrifying, but Carolina lacks experience around him. Panthers are in rebuild mode and expectations remain low for 2020. Owner David Tepper knows it might take a while to build consistent winner. Team’s success under Bridgewater this season could determine if Panthers draft quarterback early next year.
Falcons coach and GM could be on hot seat this season
Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
Camp site: Flowery Branch, Georgia
Last year: Atlanta won its last four games to save jobs of coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Second straight losing season adds pressure to make playoffs in 2020. Overhaul of roster began with cuts of running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant, who were let go to improve dismal salary-cap situation.
Important additions: RB Todd Gurley, OLB Dante Fowler, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Laquon Treadwell, OL Justin McCray, LB LaRoy Reynolds, TE Khari Lee, LB Edmond Robinson.
Important losses: Freeman, Trufant, LB De’Vondre Campbell, DE Vic Beasley, TE Austin Hooper, OG Wes Schweitzer, DE Adrian Clayborn, DT Jack Crawford, P Matt Bosher, SS Kemal Ishmael, DE Ra’Shede Hageman, DT Michael Bennett, TE Luke Stocker, OT Ty Sambrailo, TE coach Mike Mularkey.
Pandemic challenges: Training camp will be closed to fans. First couple weeks of practices expected to be unusually light. There have been no minicamps, but QB Matt Ryan spent time with Gurley in California. Ryan also has thrown to Hurst, who made strong impression with his athleticism.
Camp needs: Gurley's role must be determined as Falcons learn if he will be limited by chronic knee problems or able to handle true lead role. Defense must make up for lack of offseason time on field with new starters throughout. Ryan must develop chemistry with new targets, including Hurst and Treadwell.
Expectations: Ryan is 35 and Jones is 31, so window closing soon on opportunity to take advantage of their leadership and skills. Quinn survived by shuffling staff and relinquishing control of defense last season. Now he needs to guide team back to playoffs. Another losing season could lead to Quinn's exit and an even more dramatic overhaul of roster.