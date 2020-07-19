Sports on TV
Bowling
- 8 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 1, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
- 8 p.m. — PBA: King of the Lanes 2, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., FS1
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — LG at KT, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 6 p.m. — Summer Camp: Philadelphia at NY Yankees, MLBN
- 9 p.m. — Summer Camp: LA Angels at San Diego, MLBN
Soccer (men's)
- 9 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami CF vs. NY City FC, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United, NBCSN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
- 7 p.m. — USL: Loudoun United at Hartford Athletic, ESPN2
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, TENNIS
- 10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3; WTT: Philadelphia vs. Springfield & Chicago vs. San Diego; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: New York vs. Orange Country, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., TENNIS
Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus
DUBLIN, Ohio — Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic.
Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year.
He said his wife had no COVID-19 symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 “until we were done with it” on about April 20.
“It didn’t last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones.”
The Memorial has no spectators, and Nicklaus sightings have been rare this week because of protocols in the PGA Tour's return to golf amid the pandemic.
Nicklaus shared the news when the Memorial was coming out of a weather delay in the final round. The few times he has been seen, he was wearing a mask and keeping his distance.
Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the Memorial, said he had known for some time Nicklaus had tested positive.
“The fact that they got through it and they’re safe and here and healthy, it’s all good news for all of us who are a part of golf and who looked up to Jack and (have) been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said.
Hamilton wins 8th Hungarian GP to equal Schumacher F1 record
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship lead on Sunday.
Hamilton's latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver's 86th GP win moved him just five behind the German great Schumacher's F1 record of 91.
“It would have been so far-fetched to believe that could possibly come true. I remember watching Michael on TV win all his races," Hamilton said. "Now I’m getting closer to the amount of wins he has, it just reminds me of the dominance and excellence he showed for so long. I can understand the position he was in and I can understand the pressures he had. It’s pretty remarkable.”
Schumacher won the French GP eight times when it was held at Magny-Cours. Hamilton first won here in 2007 and his first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring track in 2013, the year after replacing Schumacher on the Silver Arrows team.
Verstappen drove superbly to hold off Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished less than one second behind him in third to relinquish the championship lead after three races.
Hamilton took a record-extending 90th career pole on Saturday to match Schumacher's record for seven poles on the 2.7-mile track nestled among rolling hills outside of Budapest.