Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 4:30 a.m. — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle, FS1
Auto Racing
- 9:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN
- 12 p.m. — NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FOX
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
Beach Volleyball
- 4:30 p.m. — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif., NBC
Bowling
- 12 p.m. — PBA: 2020 Championship, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., CBSSN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
- 3:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, CBS
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — Doosan at Kia, ESPN
Lacrosse (men's)
- 1 p.m. — MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md., ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — MLL: Denver vs. Philadelphia, Annapolis, Md., ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 7 p.m. — Summer Camp: My Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN
- 8 p.m. — Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth, NBCSN
- 11 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma, ESPN2
- 11 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 9 p.m. — USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC, ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3, TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3, TENNIS
- 1:30 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBS
- 6 a.m. (Monday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, TENNIS
Blue Jays barred from playing games in Toronto
TORONTO — The Blue Jays won't play their home games in Toronto this year because Canada's government doesn't think it's safe for players to travel back and forth from the United States, one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Saturday the federal government had denied the Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre, confirming what an official familiar with the matter had told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.
The team had been given clearance by city and provincial governments to play in its home stadium and was awaiting approval from Canada’s federal government. The other 29 Major League Baseball teams plan to play in their home ballparks, without spectators, when the pandemic-shortened 60-game season begins on July 23.
Mendicino told The AP frequent travel to the U.S., where COVID-19 cases are surging, was the biggest issue.
“There were serious risks if we proceeded with the regular-season proposal of the MLB and the Jays and therefore we concluded it was not in the national interest,” Mendicino said. “I get that some people will disappointed but this decision can’t be taken as a fan. It is taken on behalf of the health and safety of Canadians.”
Busch disqualified after Xfinity win, Cindric 3rd win in row
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Texas, and then had it taken away.
Busch's No. 54 Joe Gibbs Toyota failed postrace inspection Saturday after finishing ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner for the third victory in a row after taking both Xfinity races at Kentucky..
NASCAR said Busch's car was disqualified for failing heights, with the left rear measuring too low.
It would have been the 98th career win for Busch in the series. Instead, Cindric got his fifth in 83 career starts despite crossing the finish line 0.949 seconds behind Busch. That made a 1-2 Ford finish with Cindric ahead of series points leader Chase Briscoe.
The 21-year-old Cindric, son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, said he had already changed back into street clothes in his hauler when he noticed everybody still around the No. 54 car. He said it's great to get a win no matter how it happens.
“I felt like we had a shot to do that today. And maybe didn’t execute as well as you should have, but that’s what kept us out," Cindric said. “But fast race cars and being in position, that’s where it counts.”
Freeman prayed 'Please don't take me' during virus fight
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman doesn't know if he has time to be ready for the Atlanta Braves' opener.
Following a scary journey in his battle with COVID-19, Freeman is grateful to even have a chance.
On Saturday, the four-time All-Star revealed he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees early in his battle with the disease and prayed for his life.
“I said a little prayer that night,” Freeman said in a video conference call. “I’ve never been that hot before. My body was really, really hot. ... I said ‘Please don’t take me’ because I wasn’t ready.”
Freeman said the fever was down to 101 the following morning and broke two days later. He said Saturday was his ninth consecutive day without symptoms, which also included body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell. He said two other members of his household, his wife and aunt, are recovering after positive tests.
“I feel great,” he said. “I only lost one pound. ... I didn’t lose any strength.”