Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The My Bariatric Solutions 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
- 5:30 p.m. — IMSA: The Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Highlands County, Fla., NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vankor 350, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
- 8:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 2, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN
Beach Volleyball
- 3:30 p.m. — AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif., NBC
Golf
- 12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, CBS
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
- 5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J., NBC
KBO Baseball
- 4:55 a.m. — Kiwoom at SK, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Doosan at Kia, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 5 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
MLB
- 7 p.m. — Summer Camp: NY Mets at NY Yankees, ESPN2, MLBN
Soccer (men's)
- 11 a.m. — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona, ESPN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, NBC
- 1 p.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- Noon — WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 1 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TENNIS
- 4 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
- 6 a.m. (Sunday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: 3rd Places & Finals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 2, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3, TENNIS
Díaz 3 back heading into final round on Korn Ferry Tour
Former USC Aiken golfer Roberto Díaz is three shots behind leader Derek Ernst heading into Saturday's final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
Díaz, who was tied for second heading into the third round, made three birdies and one bogey in a round of 2-under 70 to move to 9 under for the week.
Ernst (67) took sole possession of the lead at 12 under by making birdie on three of his last five holes. Davis Riley (66), 36-hole leader Austin Smotherman (70) and Paul Barjon (68) are tied for second at 11 under.
Former Pacer Matt Atkins (73) made the cut on the number and is 1 over for the tournament.
Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations
Washington NFL owner Dan Snyder said Friday he's committed to improving the culture inside the team after allegations of sexual harassment, while the league will wait for a law firm's review before taking action.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. Snyder said the behavior described in the story “has no place in our franchise or society."
He hired District of Columbia law firm Wilkinson and Walsh to conduct an independent review of team policies, culture and allegations of workplace misconduct. The league said in a statement it will meet with lawyers after the investigation is complete and will act based on the findings.
Details released in crash of plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a pilot struggled to open a crashed airplane's wing emergency exit as the aircraft began to burn and fill with smoke before the race car driver and his family managed to escape from the main door, according to new details about the 2019 accident released by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Documents released Thursday by the NTSB provide pilot, passenger and witness statements about the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Earnhardt was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed. The NTSB said three passengers suffered minor injuries.
In a preliminary report, NTSB investigators have said part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane bounced twice before touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet of paved surface remaining.
The plane went through a chain-link fence before coming to rest on the edge of Tennessee Highway 91.