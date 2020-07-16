Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa, NBCSN
Golf
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Doosan at Kia, ESPN
- 4:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Kiwoom at SK, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Watford at West Ham, NBCSN
- 6 p.m. — USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- 10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1, TENNIS
- Noon — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 1 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
Díaz near lead midway through Korn Ferry event
Former USC Aiken golfer Roberto Díaz is tied for second at 7-under par after two rounds at the Korn Ferry Tour's TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
Díaz opened with a 71 Wednesday but caught fire Thursday with a bogey-free 66 to climb up the leaderboard. He made five birdies in a seven-hole stretch after making the turn. Fellow former Pacer Matt Atkins (71-73) made the cut on the number at even par.
Austin Smotherman holds the solo lead at 9 under.
Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture
Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.
Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. ESPN was first to report the hiring.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. In a statement, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and, “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”
Within the past week, three members of the front office have left the organization. Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice president Larry Michael are no longer with the team. Michael announced Wednesday he was retiring after 16 years.
Washington is in the midst of several months of significant change. President Bruce Allen was fired at the end of the 2019 season, coach Ron Rivera was hired on New Year's Day and given control of football operations and the team this week announced it's dumping the name “Redskins” after 87 years.
College hoops coaches push to eliminate standardized testing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Men's and women's college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards, calling exams such as the SAT and ACT “longstanding forces of institutional racism.”
The proposal Thursday came out of the new committee on racial reconciliation formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice initiatives. The committee is chaired by South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker.
Martin and Amaker said in a joint statement that standardized tests “no longer have a place in intercollegiate athletics or education at large,” and that eliminating them would be “an important step towards combating educational inequality.”
The committee posted 18 pages of supporting documents, including input from high school counselors, that underscore a long-held belief among some critics that standardized testing is influenced by such things as family income and parental education, and that in turn skews the results based on racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Typically, the NCAA uses a sliding scale that incorporates standardized tests scores and the grade-point average of a student-athlete on core courses. The idea is to balance some of the socioeconomic factors that affect high school grades along with standardized testing, and ultimately create a level playing field for all potential athletes.