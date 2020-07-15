Sports on TV
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas, ESPN
Golf
- 10:30 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — NC at Kiwoom, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Friday) — Doosan at Kia, ESPN
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 9 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leicester City, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Genoa at Torino, ESPN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 9 p.m. — USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC, ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — WTT: New York vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
- 6 a.m. (Friday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Area juniors wrap up play at Blade golf tournament
Matthew Baxley led the local junior golfers with a 29th-place finish in the boys' 13-18 division at the 22nd annual Blade Junior Classic at Greer's Thornblade Club.
Baxley posted rounds of 77 and 74 to finish at 9-over 151.
Evan Prickett (76-77) and Cameron Biddle (72-81) tied for 33rd at 11 over, Miles Eubanks (76-83) tied for 55th at 17 over, and Colt Ingram (83-77) and Jackson Harling (81-79) tied for 58th at 18 over.
Greenville's William Jennings (65-68) won the tournament by seven strokes at 9 under.
Ryan Anaclerio finished 13th in the boys' 10-12 division with a round of 92. Moore's Will Ruth won by five after a 69.
Williamston's Chloe Holder (69-68) won the girls' 13-18 division by six shots at 7 under, and Columbia's Caroline Hawkins won the girls' 10-12 division by six with a 75.
Baffert suspended 15 days by Arkansas stewards
LOS ANGELES — Two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for 15 days on Wednesday by Oaklawn Park stewards and two of his horses were disqualified in Arkansas after testing positive for a banned substance.
The stewards said in a ruling that the suspension will run from Aug. 1 -15. They found Baffert violated Rule 1233, which states that a trainer shall ultimately be responsible for the condition of any horse that is entered regardless of the acts of any third parties.
His horses Charlatan and Gamine each tested positive for lidocaine in two rounds of testing after winning races at the Hot Springs, Arkansas, track on May 2. The stewards disqualified both horses and stripped them of their purse earnings. Charlatan's owners lost $300,000 in purse money; Gamine’s owners forfeited $36,000.
“We’re just very disappointed because we thought we put on a very compelling defense that it was innocent contamination,” Baffert told The Associated Press. “We’re definitely going to appeal it.”
Cowboys' Prescott doesn't get deal to replace franchise tag
Dak Prescott will play whatever becomes of the 2020 season under the one-year franchise tag after the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback couldn't agree on a long-term contract.
Clubs had until Wednesday afternoon to reach multiyear deals with players given the franchise tag. Of the 14 tagged in March, two have agreements, including NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry with Tennessee just before the deadline.
Two more – Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue of Jacksonville – haven't signed the one-year contract that goes with the tag. They can stay away from team activities without the risk of being fined. Ngakoue has said he won't play for the Jaguars and wants to be traded.
Prescott signed his $31.4 million contract in June. The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year earned slightly more than $4 million total in the four years of his rookie contract after being drafted in the fourth round.