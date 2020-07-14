Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Open, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
- 8:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — NC at Kiwoom, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — NC at Kiwoom, ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige (Featherweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Sampdoria, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Serie A: Fiorentina at Lecce, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — USL: Memphis at Birmingham, ESPN2
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: 3rd Places & Finals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
Jockey Ken Church, winner of over 2,000 races, dies at 90
Ken Church, who rode over 2,000 winners during a 20-year career that included four mounts in the Kentucky Derby, died Monday. He was 90.
Church was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago at the retirement facility where he lived in Reno, Nevada, and was taken to a hospital. He contracted COVID-19 there and died, his daughter Debbie Anderson told Del Mar racetrack officials in California.
In 1946, Church got a job as an exercise rider at Woodbine in Toronto, located about 200 miles from his birthplace in Windsor, Ontario. The following year he was offered a job riding for future Hall of Fame trainer Harry Trotsek, who developed Hall of Fame jockeys Johnny Sellers and John Rotz.
Church won his first race on July 27, 1947. He rode in 14,000 races during this career. His best finish in the Kentucky Derby was fifth place aboard Oil Capitol in 1950. He won five consecutive races in one day at Chicago's old Washington Park on June 10, 1952.
After riding in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky and New Jersey, Church relocated to California in 1963 and the following year won the prestigious Santa Anita Handicap aboard Mr. Consistency.
He was nicknamed “The Prince” by his fellow riders because of his wavy blond hair and good looks.
About 10 MLB umpires opt out over virus concerns
About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press about the decisions on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.
Dodgers pitcher David Price, Giants catcher Buster Posey and Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman are among a dozen or so players who won’t participate this year because of health issues. The 60-game, virus-abbreviated season begins July 23.
There are 76 full-time MLB umpires and more than 20 of them are age 55 or over. Joe West and Gerry Davis are the oldest umps at 67.
Umpires who are deemed at risk – either for their age, health situation or other issues – and opt out will continue to get paid. Umps get their salaries over 12 months and have already been paid through April.
1st female alleges sexual abuse by U of Michigan doctor
NOVI, Mich. — The first female to publicly say she was sexually abused by a team doctor at the University of Michigan says she hopes to inspire other women and men to come forward.
Cathy Kalahar, who played tennis for the Wolverines in the 1970s, joins hundreds of Michigan graduates who allege that doctor Robert Anderson molested them. Anderson died in 2008.
Kalahar told The Associated Press on Monday that Anderson assaulted her during an exam when she was a freshman in 1973. She was a member of the school's first women's tennis team.
“I really shut down and kind of put myself into a different space,” she recalled. “I wanted to crawl into the wall. I wanted to crawl into the floor. I just wanted to get away from him.”
The university has sent emails or letters to more than 300,000 former students, asking them to share information that “may be helpful” in an investigation of Anderson being conducted by the WilmerHale law firm.