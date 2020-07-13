Sports on TV
Basketball (men's)
- 7 p.m. — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer, Championship, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
Boxing
- 9 p.m. — Top Rank: Jonathan Oquendo vs. Jamel Herring (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — NC at Kiwoom, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — NC at Kiwoom, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 9 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea, NBCSN
Soccer (women's)
- 10 a.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN
Tennis
- 6 a.m. (Tuesday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Semifinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 11 a.m. — WTT: San Diego vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 3 p.m. — WTT: Orlando vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 6 a.m. (Wednesday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: 3rd Places & Finals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
Patriot League punts on fall football as SEC leaders meet
The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic while holding out hope the games can be made up.
The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will also not compete in men's and women’s soccer, women's volleyball and field hockey. The conference's council of presidents said the league will consider playing those seasons in the winter and spring if possible.
“Really, really tough decision,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “Nobody’s happy. Happy is a word that's kind of gone out the window.”
The conference is mostly comprised of private schools located in the Northeast that offer limited athletic scholarships. Pennsylvania rivals Lehigh and Lafayette have played 155 times, more than any opponents in college football history.
The Patriot League competes in Division I’s second tier of college football (FCS) like the Ivy League, which announced a similar decision last week. Unlike the Ivy League, the Patriot League participates in the FCS playoffs.
Meanwhile, at the top of college sports, Southeastern Conference athletic directors met in person in Birmingham, Alabama, to discuss how the SEC can have a football season as COVID-19 cases spike throughout much of the South.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement after the meeting.
“We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us,” Sankey said.
Former USC starting QB Daniels eligible for 2020 at Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — Former Southern California starter JT Daniels says he has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia, where he can join the competition at quarterback.
Daniels announced his transfer to Georgia on May 29 and he can play for three seasons. He started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis last season after suffering a knee injury in the season opener.
Daniels joins an interesting mix at Georgia to replace three-year starter Jake Fromm at quarterback.
Jamie Newman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest, is considered the favorite to win the starting job.
Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Fromm’s backup in 2019, has an experience advantage in the Georgia system that may carry more weight since there was no spring practice for Newman and others.
Other candidates include D'wan Mathis and incoming freshman Carson Beck.
Daniels started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He then hurt his knee in the Trojans' 2019 opener against Fresno State.
NFL, Oakley come up with face shields to protect players
NEW YORK — With NFL training camps set to start at the end of the month, the league believes it is closer to one answer when it comes to player safety amid the coronavirus pandemic: face shields for the players' helmets.
“We’ve had a real robust discussion around it that stretches back a number of months,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer. “From the start, the NFL Players Association, their medical advisers, their engineers have been engaged with us. We’ve also had dialogue with players along the way trying to look at early prototypes and developments.”
The face shield was designed by Oakley, which already provides visors for the players.
“The player feedback was integral in coming up with this design," said Dr. Jeff Crandall, chairman of the NFL’s Engineering Committee. "They (Oakley) would start with this design and say: ‘Do you like this one better or this one? How’s your field of view on this one?’
“At the end, they did have feedback from players. This was their choice for the players they’ve evaluated so far. I think each player is going to have an evaluation for themselves in terms of exactly how they favor one concept versus another.
“Clear plastic with slits or holes in it that block any direct path of a droplet, but do promote air flow, communication, soundwaves,” he said.