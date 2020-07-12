Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — NC at Kiwoom, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — USL: FC Tulsa at Oklahoma City, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Soccer (women's)
- 7 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Portland FC, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped), CBSSN
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Quarterfinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — WTT: Vegas vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 5 p.m. — WTT: Washington vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
- 6 a.m. (Tuesday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Semifinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
2-time All-Star 2B Bolling dies, hit last slam off Koufax
MOBILE, Ala. — Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88.
Bolling died Saturday. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, his family said.
Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors, six with Detroit and six with the Braves, and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling.
The road leading to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile is Bolling Brothers Blvd. Aaron is from the city and was Bolling’s longtime Braves teammate, and they occasionally would visit over the years when the Hall of Famer returned to his hometown.
Last year, Bolling was added to the Wall of Honor at Miller Park in Milwaukee. He punctuated the tribute by throwing out the first ball before the Brewers hosted Philadelphia.
“He always followed baseball, all the way until the day before yesterday,” son Chris said.
Bolling was traded to the Milwaukee Braves after the 1960 season in a deal for outfielder Bill Bruton and became an All-Star in 1961 and 1962. In those days, there were two All-Star Games each season, and he started both the first year and twice was a substitute the next season.
In 1965, Bolling hit the sixth and final grand slam that Koufax allowed in his Hall of Fame career, connecting at County Stadium in Milwaukee. In 1966, Bolling was in the starting lineup for the first major league game played in Atlanta.
Bolling homered in his first big league game, tagging Baltimore’s Don Larsen on opening day at Tiger Stadium in 1954 for his first career hit.
Bolling missed the 1955 season while serving in the U.S. Army, and returned to the majors the next year.
Years after he retired, Bolling kept playing. Boosted by a grant from Major League Baseball and working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, he created a league for physically and mentally challenged kids in Mobile.
“He loved being out there with them, he would do anything for them,” Chris Bolling said. “There were children in wheelchairs, kids he would help run the bases. It was amazing to watch.”
The program grew beyond the city on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
“It caught on and spread to other parts of the country,” son-in-law Sam Yarbrough said. “That was Frank. He was just a good guy.”
3-year-old filly euthanized after workout at Del Mar
DEL MAR, Calif. — A 3-year-old filly was euthanized after completing a workout at Del Mar, the track’s first fatality of its summer racing season.
Lovely Lilia had just completed a four-furlong workout in 49.20 seconds during training hours Saturday when she was pulled up and vanned off the track. Veterinarians found that she could not recover from the unspecified injury and was euthanized.
Lovely Lilia was trained by Vladimir Cerin. She had two wins in seven career starts and earnings of $37,551, according to Equibase.
Del Mar's summer meet opened Friday. The seaside track north of San Diego ranks among the country's safest tracks, according to The Jockey Club's Equine Injury Database. It had a rate of 0.62 fatal injuries per 1,000 starts last year. The national average for tracks that reported was 1.68.
Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Scott Dixon’s win streak finally ended. Chip Ganassi Racing just kept rolling along.
Felix Rosenqvist overtook Pato O’Ward on the next-to-last lap and earned his first career win Sunday in the second half of an IndyCar doubleheader at Road America. Rosenqvist became only the second driver to win an IndyCar event this year after Dixon posted three straight victories to start the season.
Rosenqvist and Dixon, who finished 12th, are Chip Ganassi Racing teammates.
The race turned into a duel between Rosenqvist and O’Ward, who were both chasing their first career victories. O’Ward pulled ahead on the 43rd of 55 laps, but his margin steadily decreased before Rosenqvist finally passed him.
“You’re never really too confident,’’ Rosenqvist said. “But when I saw the gap with Pato decrease the last four or five laps, I only had one thing on my mind and my crew also had only one thing on my mind, and that was winning the race.”
This weekend’s doubleheader marked the first time spectators were allowed during this pandemic-delayed season. IndyCar organizers are allowing fans on a case-by-case basis, relying on local and state health guidelines wherever the races are held.