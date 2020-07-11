Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 9:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN
- Noon — NHRA: The E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FOX
- 12:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis., NBC
- 2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
Basketball (men's)
- 4 p.m. — TBT: Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — TBT: Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, CBS
- 3 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 2 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 5 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — NC at LG, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 7 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
- 9 a.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9:10 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa, NBCSN
- 11 a.m. — Serie A: SPAL at Genoa, ESPN
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Bologna at Parma, ESPN
- 1:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth, NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Semifinals & Final, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3, TENNIS
- Noon — WTT: Orlando vs. Springfield, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Vegas, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — WTT: Orange County vs. San Diego, White Sulfur Springs, W.V., ESPN2
- 6 a.m. (Monday) — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Quarterfinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
Duke hires Celtics' Lawson to lead women's hoops team
Duke has turned to Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women’s basketball program.
The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday, a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie announced she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. It is the first college head-coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson, who played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee before a long WNBA career as well as work in broadcasting.
In a statement, Lawson called it “a dream come true" for someone who “wanted to be a coach since I was a kid.”
“Everybody I spoke with and had a chance to interact with, I immediately felt a great connection,” Lawson said. "It wasn’t a decision based on emotion, but there was a lot of emotion involved in it because of how excited I am and how ready I am to get started and to work with the players.”
Lawson appeared in three Final Fours at Tennessee and then played in the WNBA from 2003-15, winning the 2005 championship with Sacramento. She also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing in 2008. She had also worked as a TV commentator for NBA and college basketball games before the Celtics hired her in June 2019.
Cindric completes Xfinity sweep at Kentucky Speedway
SPARTA, Ky. — In two nights, Austin Cindric went from the cusp of winning on ovals to showing his ability to dominate those layouts.
As Cindric threw his hands in the air after his most impressive win, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson threw punches at each other in the only real battle at Kentucky Speedway.
Cindric dominated Friday night to sweep the NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader at Kentucky. A night after racing to his first career oval victory in an overtime finish, the Team Penske driver was even stronger in the No. 22 Ford Mustang in the 300-mile capper.
Cindric was third in the first stage, won the second and stretched it out in the final segment. He trailed briefly on the final restart, then sliced through two cars out of Turn 2 and rolled to victory by 2.262 seconds over points leader Chase Briscoe in the No. 98 Ford.