Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, ESPN
- Noon — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
- 2:15 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis., NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
- 4:30 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, FS1
- 5 p.m. — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis., NBCSN
- 6 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
Basketball (men's)
- 2 p.m. — TBT: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — TBT: Boeheim's Army vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, CBS
- 3 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBC
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 4:55 a.m. — Doosan at Lotte, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Sunday) — NC at LG, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC 251 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
Rodeo
- 8 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN
Rugby
- 11:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Wellington, ESPN2
- 2 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: Parramatta at Newcastle, FS2
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United, NBC
- 3 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FOX
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Tennis
- 10 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TENNIS
- 11:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2, TENNIS
NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA
Pro hockey's return is potentially three weeks away, and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.
In separate votes announced Friday, the NHL board of governors and members of the NHL Players’ Association ratified a return-to-play plan slated to have games begin in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Aug. 1.
The voting process also included both sides approving a four-year extension to the current collective bargaining agreement which provides the league a comprehensive path out of the economic challenges raised by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.
Barring a setback, hockey is scheduled to resume with an expanded 24-team playoff format involving the top-12 teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences, beginning with a qualifying round and the first two rounds played in Canada. If all proceeds as planned, the Stanley Cup Final would begin in late September, and the 2020-21 season opening in December.
The 24 teams can now plan to open training camps on Monday, which will also serve as a deadline for players to opt out of competition without penalty. The teams are then scheduled to travel to their respective hub cities on July 26.
Cindric wins Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway
SPARTA, Ky. — Austin Cindric won the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky Speedway, charging past Chase Briscoe on an overtime restart Thursday night for his first victory of the season and first on an oval.
Cindric spent most of the first two stages chasing Noah Gragson, the pole-sitter who seemed poised to dominate all three segments. Cindric then took charge on a series of restarts in Team Penske's No. 22 Ford Mustang. On the last one, he went around Briscoe on the outside and pulled away before a last-lap wreck ended the race.
The 21-year-old Cindric had eight top-10s on ovals before breaking through on the 1.5-mile Kentucky layout. His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.
Riley Herbst was second in a Toyota, followed by Ross Chastain in a Chevy, Briscoe in a Ford and Anthony Alfredo in a Chevy.