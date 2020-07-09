Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 4:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
- 8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky., FS1
- 5:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, ESPN2
Basketball (men's)
- 2 p.m. — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — TBT: Red Scare vs. House of 'Paign, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
Golf
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio, GOLF
- 5 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev., NBCSN
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
KBO Baseballl
- 5:25 a.m. — NC at LG, ESPN
- 4:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Doosan at Lotte, ESPN
Rodeo
- 9 p.m. — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN
Rugby
- 3 a.m. (Saturday) — Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch, ESPN2
- 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra, FS1
Soccer (men's)
- 9 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — UTR: Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 1, TENNIS
Court filing alleges $400k paid to Williamson's family in '18
The legal fight over NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s endorsement potential now includes an allegation that his family received $400,000 from a marketing agency before his lone season for Duke.
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida state court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came a week after Williamson filed his own lawsuit in a North Carolina federal court to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
In court filings Thursday in North Carolina, Ford’s attorneys included a sworn affidavit from a California man who said the head of a Canadian-based firm called Maximum Management Group (MMG) told him he paid Williamson’s family for his commitment to sign with MMG once he left Duke for the NBA.
The documents include a marketing agreement signed by Williamson with MMG from May 2019, a December 2019 “letter of declaration” signed by Williamson and his stepfather agreeing to pay $500,000 to MMG president Slavko Duric for “repayment of a loan” from October 2018, and a copy of Williamson’s South Carolina driver’s license — which listed Williamson's height as “284” and his weight as “6'06.”
In a statement to The Associated Press, Williamson attorney, Jeffrey S. Klein, said those documents were “fraudulent.”
NFL players banned from exchanging jerseys after games
NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday. The 11-page document sent to each club and obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season.
Several players criticized the league banning jersey exchanges.
Hosuton Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson called it “silly” and asked, “why are they letting us play at all?”
The league and the players’ union still haven’t agreed on testing and screening protocols.
MLB releases 2021 schedule; all 30 teams open April 1
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will open the 2021 season on April 1 and hopes to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.
The league released the full schedule Thursday, two weeks before it plans to begin a 2020 season that's been delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. MLB intended to start this season on March 26, its earliest opening date ever except for international games.
The league also hoped to have all 30 clubs play on the same opening day this season, but that was spoiled when Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended spring training in March.
Instead, a 60-game regular season schedule is scheduled to begin July 23, with clubs set to play only division foes and regional interleague opponents – AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central, AL West vs. NL West – to limit travel.
Clubs will resume full intraleague schedules in 2021, and interleague play will again align regionally.
Atlanta will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 13 at Truist Park. It's Atlanta's first All-Star Game since hosting in 2000 at Turner Field.