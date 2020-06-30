Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — AFL: Sydney at Melbourne, FS1
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Hanwha at Kia, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — Doosan at Kiwoom, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Norwich City at Arsenal, NBCSN
- 1:25 p.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Bologna, ESPN
- 3:10 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham, NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Serie A: Parma at Hellas Verona, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Lecce, ESPN2
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, TENNIS
- Noon — The 2020 (Re)Open, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: 3rd Places & Finals, TENNIS
Carr named new head hoops coach at Chapin
Former Midland Valley High and USC Aiken basketball standout Marquett Carr was named head boys' basketball coach at Chapin High on Tuesday.
Carr had been an assistant at Chapin under former Mustangs head coach Mark Snelgrove and served as interim head coach as Snelgrove battled pancreatic cancer. Snelgrove passed away in late March.
A 2010 graduate of Midland Valley, Carr was an all-state, all-region and all-area selection in both football and basketball. He returned to coach at his alma mater, most recently as the Mustangs' girls' basketball coach before heading to Chapin.
Quackenbush earns spot in state amateur championship
Aiken's Brian Quackenbush shot a 1-under 71 Tuesday at Lake Marion Golf Course to earn a spot in the 89th South Carolina Golf Association Amateur Championship.
Tuesday's qualifier was the first of four for the state am, and Quackenbush grabbed one of 17 spots. He made five birdies, including two on his final three holes to finish in a three-way tie for ninth.
Lancaster's Mason Tucker was the day's top finisher with a 7-under 65.
The state am is scheduled for Aug. 6-9 at Blythewood's Columbia Country Club. Remaining qualifiers are to be played at Greer's Willow Creek Country Club, North Charleston's Coosaw Creek Country Club and Columbia's The Spur at Northwoods.
Messi scores 700th goal in Barcelona draw
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal for club and country before Atletico Madrid came back to draw 2-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday and deal Barcelona’s title hopes a major blow.
Barcelona’s third draw in four rounds left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Madrid. Madrid hosts Getafe on Thursday with a chance to open up a four-point lead with five more matches remaining.
Barcelona struck first in the 11th minute when Atlético striker Diego Costa inadvertently redirected a corner by Messi into his own net.
Costa’s night got worse shortly after when his penalty was blocked by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Atlético, however, got to retake the spot kick when a video review determined that the Barcelona goalkeeper had moved off his line too early.
Saúl Ñíguez stepped up instead of Costa on the second attempt and converted to level the score in the 19th.
Messi restored the host’s lead in 56th by coolly scoring a penalty in the “Panenka” style, chipping it softly past goalie Jan Oblak. The goal was Messi’s 630th club goal to go with 70 for his Argentina. It was also his league-leading 22nd goal of the season.
Atlético responded again through the speed of forward Yannick Carrasco, who was tripped by Nelson Semedo and sent Saúl back to the spot. Ter Stegen got a hand on his penalty but not enough to keep it out.
Top pick Torkelson joins Tigers' pool
DETROIT — No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a minor league contract on Tuesday, and the team said the infielder will join its player pool for this abbreviated season.
Torkelson's deal includes an $8,416,300 is a signing bonus, which is $1,000 above slot value, and a $2,500 contingent bonus. He is to receive $100,000 within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and 50% of the rest on each July 1 in 2021 and 2022.
Detroit had the top pick for the second time in three years after drafting right-hander Casey Mize in 2018.
Undrafted out of high school, Torkelson hit 54 home runs at Arizona State. The Tigers took the slugging first baseman with the top pick, then said they intended to try him at third.
He'll get a chance to show what he can do, sooner rather than later. Detroit announced 58 selections for its player pool Sunday, leaving two spots open. On Tuesday, the Tigers said Torkelson will be added to that group.