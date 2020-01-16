Clemson backup QB Brice to transfer
CLEMSON (AP) — Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice has decided to transfer, he said Thursday on social media.
Brice is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound redshirt sophomore from Grayson, Georgia, who had backed up Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant the past two seasons.
Brice is best know for rallying Clemson from 23-13 down in the fourth quarter to defeat Syracuse 27-23 in 2018 after Lawrence left with an injury in the first half. The victory was part of the Tigers' 15-0 national championship season.
Brice said in an Instagram post he worked each day to represent Clemson as best he could. “And while it's both exciting and sad to say," Brice is leaving for another school.
Brice finished his time at Clemson with 1,023 passing yards and nine touchdowns, mostly during mop up times.
Brice plans to graduate in May, meaning he will be immediately eligible at his new school.
Lawrence is set to return for his junior year and Clemson has signed quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, a highly regarded prospect ESPN rated as No. 48 best player in the country.
New Mets manager Beltrán out in wake of sign-stealing scandal
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Beltrán is out as manager of the New York Mets before managing even a single game, the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.
The Mets announced the decision Thursday in a news release, saying Beltrán and the team “agreed to mutually part ways.” The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros.
A day before that, manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston soon after they were suspended for the 2020 season by Commissioner Rob Manfred for their roles in the cheating scheme.
Next to fall was Beltrán, the only Astros hitter mentioned by name Monday when MLB issued its findings from an investigation into the club’s conduct. No players were disciplined, but the nine-page report said Beltrán was among the group involved in the team's illicit use of electronics to pilfer signs during Houston's run to the 2017 World Series championship.
Ramirez handles wind, takes lead at Latin America Am
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Ivan Camilo Ramirez of Colombia handled the gusting conditions at Mayakoba for a 3-under 68 to build a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Latin America Amateur Championship.
The wind was so strong at El Camaleón Golf Club that only three players broke par from the 108-man field.
The course also hosts the Mayakoba Classic on the PGA Tour, and accuracy is key because of so much trouble lining the fairways.
Ramirez, who played college golf at Texas Tech, got his mistakes out of the way early. He opened with two bogeys in three holes, and then strung together four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn. Equally important, he kept bogeys off his card the rest of the way.
Lukas Roessler of Chile didn’t make a bogey until the 12th hole in his round of 70. He was tied for second with Gabriel Morgan Birke, also of Chile, who had two birdies over his last three holes.
The tournament, organized by Augusta National, the Royal & Ancient and the USGA, is in its sixth year. The winner earns a spot in the Masters and the British Open, and is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open.
Today's Games
Basketball
Girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30
- Midland Valley at Aiken
- Airport at North Augusta
- South Aiken at Brookland-Cayce
- Strom Thurmond at Swansea
- Fox Creek at Saluda
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Denmark-Olar
- Estill at Wagener-Salley
- North at Williston-Elko
- Wardlaw Academy at Cathedral Academy