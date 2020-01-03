Georgia RB Swift declares for NFL draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia running back DÁndre Swift, the team's leading rusher for two straight decisions, is entering the NFL draft.
Swift, a junior, made his decision public on his Twitter account on Friday. The decision was expected after he led the Bulldogs with 1,218 yards rushing this season. It was his second straight season with more than 1,000 yards.
Swift says the decision came after he and his family “spent a considerable amount of time determining what's best for me."
Swift (5-foot-9, 215 pounds) is expected to be one of the top running backs in the draft, even after he was limited by a left shoulder injury in the postseason. He had only one carry for two yards in Georgia's Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.
Georgia is awaiting NFL decisions from other top players, including quarterback Jake Fromm.
Kyrgios serves up funds for Australia at debut of ATP Cup
BRISBANE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios served 20 aces in a win that cost him $4,000 in local currency and helped set up Australia’s opening ATP Cup win over Germany.
It was all for a cause. Kyrgios, so often considered the bad boy of tennis for his emotional behavior and outbursts, promised to donate 200 Australian dollars ($140) for every ace he serves this month to go toward the recovery effort from the wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia, leaving at least 19 people dead and 1,400 homes destroyed.
He opened and closed his 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday in Brisbane with booming, high-value serves – including a second-service ace down the middle to close it out during Australia's 3-0 sweep of Germany.
Kyrgios devised the cash for aces idea earlier in the week, and inspired other fundraising efforts from other players and from organizers of the ATP Cup and the Australian Open. He said he was lifted by the crowd, and motivated by the plight of people struggling in parts of the country impacted by the fires, including his hometown of Canberra. A tournament had to be relocated from the Australian capital to Victoria state earlier Friday because of poor air quality related to the proximity of the fires.
"It’s tough,” Kyrgios said, choking back tears and wiping his face with his towel in an on-court interview. "(The money raised) is going to the families, fire fighters, animals, everyone who is losing homes, losing family – it’s a real thing. It’s bigger than tennis, you know.
"It's tough to go out there and concentrate on tennis, to be honest. Every ace I was hitting that's all I was thinking about. Every time I stepped up to the line that's all I was thinking about.”
Garrett still coach of Cowboys as Jerry Jones stays silent
FRISCO, Texas — Jason Garrett was still coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, almost a week after what figured to be a make-or-break season ended without a trip to the playoffs in the final year of his contract.
Garrett has been at team headquarters off and on since the season ended, according to two people familiar with the situation.
And while it “certainly feels like he will not be back,” as one person said, there was still uncertainty as to what owner Jerry Jones would decide in part because it was “dragging out the way it is.” Friday was the fifth day without a resolution publicly since the season finale.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club isn’t commenting on the status of Garrett, whose contract expires Jan. 14.
After Jones and his son, executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones, canceled regular weekly radio appearances early in the week, the team posted an item on its website Friday headlined, “As week concludes, still no update on staff.”
Ohio beats Nevada in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Nathan Rourke accounted for 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Ohio (7-6) rebounded from a 1-3 start for its fifth straight winning season under coach Frank Solich. The 75-year-old former Nebraska coach received a two-year contract extension this week.
Nevada (7-6), which dismissed defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season, didn’t find much of an answer for Ohio’s high-powered offense until the fourth quarter.
The Wolfpack also were missing three key defensive starters, suspended for their participation in a fight in a loss to rival UNLV in the regular-season finale.
Ohio raced to a 20-9 lead and scored the first 10 points of the third quarter before holding off Nevada's late rally.